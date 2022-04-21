Poring over campaign spending reports and circulating poll numbers, it is worth quoting Mark Twain: “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”
This is to say that all candidates want to look as though they are winning, however, that might be defined or how true it might be. Hence, some recent spate of campaign-related polling memos in circulation, as well as the latest fundraising reports.
The latest publicly disclosed poll in the 15th Congressional District race issued forth from the campaign of Assemblymember Kevin Mullin and purports to show him ahead by 14 percentage points over San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, 31% to 17%, and by 24 points over Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach.
This stands in marked contrast to a Canepa poll of several weeks ago that showed him ahead by 2 points. At that time, I was quite dismissive of the Canepa poll, which also showed, more believably, that 43% of voters remained undecided.
I described that poll as a gimmick, in no small part because the numbers, observed alone, lacked any real credibility and the Canepa announcement lacked any further detail, such as how the numbers might have changed after voters were told more about each candidate.
The Mullin poll is only marginally better. Taken in late March, it offers slightly more detail — after respondents hear “balanced, positive background” on each of the candidates, Mullin’s lead increases to 39% to 18% for Canepa and 10% for Beach.
The Mullin poll shows what polling has shown on the Peninsula for decades, the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier has the most heft — 51% of respondents said they are more likely to support a candidate, in this case Mullin, with Speier’s support.
Polling only captures a moment in time, and little more. The candidates still must deliver their message to voters. As has been observed in a variety of circles, this campaign has been off to a slow start when it comes to candidates spelling out the issues.
The same nonconclusion can be drawn from two polls in the 21st Assembly District by San Mateo Councilmember Diane Papan and Redwood City Councilmember Giselle Hale.
The Papan poll, taken in early February, showed her at 15.9% and Hale at 7.8%. Interestingly, the poll memo reported that 36.5% of likely voters “were aware of” Papan, but that a third of them, 12.7%, had an unfavorable view of her.
After “information” on the race, Papan was at 27.3% and Hale at 9.7%, but the undecided voters were at 48.2%
Fast-forward to a poll taken for Hale in late March, which shows Republican Mark Gilham on top at 20%, Papan at 14% and Hale at 10%, South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman at 5%, with an undecided of 40%. This is likely Gilham’s high-water mark.
The Hale poll also asks voter preference again after “balanced, positive biographies,” but there is no additional head-to-head data, just that everyone’s favorable look pretty good.
Instead, respondents are given a “more detailed series of positive messages” about Hale, and then she jumps to 30% versus 17% for Papan and 11% for Coleman. The memo notes that “these numbers do not model the results of a fully-engaged campaign for all the candidates.”
No kidding.
Indeed, the most useful piece of information in any of these polls is in the one from Papan describing the issues most on the minds of voters: preventing wildfires, finding solutions for homelessness, reducing the impact of drought, protecting against the impacts of climate change and preventing crime.
All of this leads us, inexorably, to money, the means by which candidates undertake “a fully engaged campaign.” Yes, there is value in ground-level, door-to-door connections, but it is rarely enough to win. Meanwhile, ballots go out in 18 days.
And this leads to the latest spending reports, which were reported on partially here a couple of weeks ago, absent the latest numbers from Canepa, who declined to share them with me.
Mullin has surged ahead in money, raising $371,883 from Jan. 1-March 31; a total of $591,587 for the campaign; and $394,404 in cash on hand. Beach raised $168,842; has a campaign total of $445,729; and $292,561 in cash on hand. Canepa raised $116,165 for the quarter; $538,121 for the campaign; and $289,083 in cash on hand. Canepa surged to a dramatic lead of more than $400,000 at the end of 2021, but he fell to third place in fundraising for the first quarter of this year. He and Mullin are virtually tied for the campaign total, but Mullin had $100,000 more in cash on hand as the campaign enters its most crucial period.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
