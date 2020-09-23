Facebook, the Menlo Park-based social media giant, has announced that it will not run new political ads one week prior to the Nov. 3 election.
The aim, according to the company, is to avoid and limit possible false claims and other misinformation before people cast their ballots.
But this election has placed a national emphasis on mail-in ballots due to the ongoing pandemic. The idea is to vote safely and as early and conveniently as possible. Ballots have already been mailed out to voters in a number of states. So, in reality, people likely have already begun to cast their ballots.
Facebook, in spite of seemingly good intentions during an exceedingly divisive period in America’s history, may still wind up being too little, too late in this effort. Besides, trying to control social media is like herding cats. Good luck with that.
Speaking of voting early, remember: Once your ballot is mailed (or dropped off at an official collection site), that’s it; there can be no revote if you have second thoughts, voter remorse if you will. So you’re stuck with your decision(s).
If you have questions about aspects of the November election exercise, you can call the county’s Elections Office at (650) 312-5222. Mail-in ballots will be sent out here Oct. 5. Handle them with care.
Sorry, those kids have to stay in Burlingame
Sometimes, the promotional claims for new housing complexes along the Peninsula miss the mark.
One example can be found on the D.R. Horton website advertising new condominiums in Burlingame on the west side of Highway 101 south of the Broadway interchange.
The online blurb touts the availability of public schools for those purchasing housing on the site. One of the districts noted is the Hillsborough City School District. Oops. Not so.
Though the ZIP code may be the same as Burlingame’s, 94010, that doesn’t mean Burlingame youngsters can attend classes in Hillsborough. It doesn’t work that way.
Burlingame isn’t Hillsborough. The elementary school districts are quite distinct and separate as well.
One big difference: Burlingame spent $11,653 per student in 2018-19, according to the state’s Department of Education; Hillsborough, on the other hand, spent twice as much, $23,305 per pupil.
Belmont’s Waterdog Tavern is for sale
The current economic environment is taking few prisoners these long days and nights.
Restaurants, in particular, continue to suffer and fold under pressure from a variety of negative factors, not the least of which is the draining influence of the pandemic.
The Waterdog Tavern in Belmont is just one more in a long list of unfortunates. It’s now for sale, according to a real estate website. The asking price is said to be $625,000.
The establishment is located in the Carlmont Village Shopping Center, nestled at the intersection of Alameda de las Pulgas and Ralston Avenue. Previous occupants of the tavern’s address included the Pinebrook Inn and Hola.
Is football big business? You bet (literally)
Make no mistake. There is a primary reason that colleges are hurrying to resume football in 2020: Lucre. Yes, the elusive cheddar, aka cold, hard cash.
But, gee, it’s a sporting endeavor, you might say. It certainly is. But it’s also an entertainment business followed closely by fans, alumni, students, media of all types and, importantly, those who regularly bet on games.
How big is this industry, based in decades past on an inflated pig bladder? Take a look at the football support staff (including coaches) at Stanford.
According to the team’s website, the Cardinal employee list embraces no fewer than 42 people, including three physicians and four trainers. Not all individuals are full time, but you get the idea.
Hershon is back as publisher on Coastside
Debra Hershon has returned as the publisher of the weekly Half Moon Bay Review, the oldest newspaper in San Mateo County.
She had previously served the publication, founded in 1898 and now owned by a consortium of community investors, in that leadership capacity for seven years, ending in 2012.
She replaces Barbara Anderson in the publisher’s chair. Welcome back.
Even a railroad mourns passing of Ginsburg
How widespread was the national reaction to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a judicial icon revered by the American Left, last week? Even Caltrain sent out a tweet mourning her passing.
