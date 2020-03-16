Cheryl Angeles, head of the San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce, called and said she wanted to show me some things. I thought she was going to take me on a tour of San Mateo's downtown and point out unclean streets. Instead we headed out on State Route 92 from the Alameda de las Pulgas and headed west to Interstate 280. And yes there was plenty of trash on both sides of the freeway.
She then drove north on Insterstate 280 to the Serramonte Boulevard exit and it was even worse in some spots. Tires — we counted 15 in all on that trip. People have a flat and just leave the tire on the roadside. And papers, litter, orange highway cones. It's even worse when you head south on Interstate 280 heading toward State Route 92. We know Caltrans is busy. They are in charge of the state highways, but this is a dangerous eyesore and needs to be removed. Also, people have to be reminded not to throw their trash out the window or discard their tires on the road. If there is a fine maybe it should be upped with big signs to let people know the cost of littering. Three cheers for Angeles. She has the contact with Caltrans thanks to Metropolitan Transportation Commission representative Gina Papan and will not relent until the state starts cleaning up the mess.
***
Meet Lisa Diaz Nash. She will be running for a seat on the San Mateo City Council this November. She applied for the open one-year seat, vacated by former councilmember Maureen Freschet last year, but the council on a split vote appointed Amourence Lee, who will also be running this November. So will Planning Commissioner John Ebneter and incumbent Diane Papan.
If you haven't run into Nash, then you don't get around much. It seems she is on every committee in town. She is vice chair of the San Mateo Library Board, Vice Chair of the Measure S Oversight Committee and a director on the city's Neighborhood Watch Board, San Mateo Rotary Haciendas Inc. and the Baywood Owners Improvement Association. She is also co-captain of the Peninsula chapter of the Sister District Project working to engage voters in state legislative races across the county. When I interviewed her she had just rushed back from the first meeting of a Special Events taskforce.
***
Nash is 61 years young and moved to the county in 1991 when she and her husband built a house in the Emerald Hills neighborhood of Redwood city (but county land). She and her husband both worked at Visa headquartered near State Route 92 and the College of San Mateo at the time.
He is president of the United Homeowners Association, a powerful political group in the city representing all of the homeowner groups. And the Diaz in their name comes from his partial Cuban heritage.
***
Nash grew up in Englewood, New Jersey, went to private school there, then on to Swarthmore where she majored in political science. After college she headed to China and Taiwan to learn Mandarin. She started out as a tour guide in China then was hired as a marketing executive by American Express in Hong Kong. That is where she met her future husband who also worked for American Express. Subsequently their jobs took them to Seoul and then to Sydney, Australia where the first of their two daughters was born.
The couple was recruited by Visa when they returned to the United States.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
