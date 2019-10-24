Sometimes it seems that there are a lot of transit experts and none of them works for the San Mateo County Transit District.
Put another way, working for the transit agency, which I did for nearly 15 years, is a good way to get free advice rooted in two fundamental principles: 1). Providing effective mass transit and solving our traffic problem is really very simple, and 2). You’re doing it wrong.
The transit agency is chockablock with experts. I certainly wasn’t one of them, but I worked with dozens of people who are passionately, thoughtfully and intelligently committed to moving large numbers of people around in the most efficient manner possible.
They know about schedules and routes and transit modes, emerging technologies and innovations, and deploying human and physical resources. They are astonishingly smart at transportation funding, which consists of layers upon layers of federal, state, regional and local money, doled out through a governmental and political structure that is unbelievably complex.
But we are in two kinds of a campaign season, and so it is a time particularly ripe for sweeping statements about transit and traffic that sound authoritative but are, in the words of Macbeth, “full of sound and fury. Signifying nothing.”
The good news is that all the candidates know traffic is bad. What they don’t seem to know is that nearly every suggestion for more bus service, more trains, modernized transit or major infrastructure improvements already is being worked on at the transit agency. It’s a little alarming that some of these candidates have not taken the time to inform themselves about what is happening and what it takes for it to happen.
More immediately, as in tomorrow night, four candidates are in a heated race for a seat on the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, an election prompted by the retirement of San Mateo City Councilwoman Maureen Freschet. The Cities Selection Committee, representatives from the 21 local governments in San Mateo County, will vote to fill the seat from among four councilmembers: Hillsborough’s Marie Chuang, Foster City’s Sam Hindi, Belmont’s Julia Mates and Millbrae’s Gina Papan.
In recent campaigns for transit board seats, it has become commonplace to complain that the transit system is dysfunctional, that transit agency leadership fails to work collaboratively and that San Mateo County is not asserting itself regionally or getting its fair share of funding.
To use one of my favorite expressions, such assertions are unencumbered by fact. I would urge tomorrow’s Council of Cities voters to be wary of anyone who thinks tough talk is the answer to a subject as complex as transit.
BIGGER IS BIGGER: And not always better. One common observation made by candidates is that the Bay Area has too many transit agencies — 27 or 29, depending on how you count — and that there should be consolidation.
There are a handful of reasons why there are so many transit agencies. Until quite recently, we were still in love with our cars as a means to commute across the region. We wanted better highways, not better buses. Right or wrong, the Bay Area communities have tended to guard what they see as their unique needs and nature. A bus system suitable for San Francisco won’t work for the rest of us. Finally, San Francisco Bay is in the way. Without it, east-west transportation would look a lot different.
It’s an easy thing to say, much harder to do and is the opposite of the way the region is moving, as many cities seek to implement local shuttle services. But consider this: If SamTrans merges with BART or San Francisco’s Muni, is it going to mean better service for San Mateo County?
If the challenge is to ride one transit system from Mountain View to Oakland, that requires regional cooperation, not consolidation, and there are mechanisms in place already to make that happen.
If consolidation is the perfect answer, there should be one school district in the county, and one city government. Right?
IN OTHER NEWS: There appears to be growing support throughout the Peninsula for a “head” tax, in which cities require large employers to pay a set fee for every new job it adds. Ten years ago, that would have been seen as anti-business and job-killing. Now, it’s being seen as the only way cities can manage the continually frantic rate of job growth. … San Mateo said goodbye to Freschet at the council meeting Monday night. The praise had two consistent themes: She prepared for council meetings like no one else, and she was a model of how to disagree in an agreeable way. Not a bad legacy.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at mark@smdailyjournal.com.
