Craig Wiesner

Estranged. It is an odd sort of word. One definition: “having lost former closeness and affection; a state of alienation.” Sitting with a group of people at a gathering, someone says, “I just don’t understand. He hasn’t seen his uncle in years and refuses to see him. Whatever happened before, it’s the holidays, family, right?” A few people listening indicate agreement. I’ve been in the room around such conversations over the last 50 years. A few people tried to “patch up” whatever it was that caused my estranged relationship. And the person with whom I was estranged asked to see me a few times. I said, “No.” Right now, someone reading this is judging me, thinking there’s nothing another can do that could ever cause permanent separation by choice, family always trumps any misdeed. If you are thinking exactly that you are blessed to have never experienced what too many in this world have gone through.

As the holidays approach, our hearts ache thinking about the chairs that no one would choose to leave empty. Violence, cancer, age, natural disasters, heart attacks, COVID-19 and so many other causes rip people out of our lives and leave those empty chairs. We also look out onto the streets and see the lost and lonely, wandering with their shopping carts, sleeping in alleys and underpasses, and we wonder why. Some blame the wanderers, or blame their families, again perhaps, having been blessed to have never experienced what too many in this world have gone through.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription