For decades, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, has represented much of Silicon Valley. She has been, understandably, an enthusiastic proponent of the innovations and advancements that have swarmed out of her district, and a staunch defender of those distinctive conditions that have allowed Silicon Valley to become a worldwide brand.
So, it is particularly noteworthy her criticism of the top social media companies — major employers and political players in her district — for their determination to shirk any responsibility for the content that appears on their platforms.
Only recently, leading up to and following the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, have these social media giants become more vigilant about the nature and accuracy of information posted on their platforms.
But as Eshoo and U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-New Jersey, noted in a letter to the CEOs of Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, the problem lies, to paraphrase Shakespeare, not in their stars but in themselves.
Eshoo and Malinowski, after the Jan. 6 attack, and, more recently, in response to inaccurate information on these platforms regarding COVID-19, have written the media companies to assert they must re-examine their algorithms and how they are exploited for evil purposes through the promotion of misinformation.
Eshoo, in an interview, said social media has become increasingly a “frictionless spread of extreme content.”
“It’s radicalizing and it’s fundamentally a problem of product design and it’s rooted in the algorithmic systems they use,” she said. The platforms are designed to push content into ever-widening circles, creating what Eshoo called “echo chambers of extreme radicalism. These are systems that kept feeding and feeding and feeding and radicalizing and the algorithms — the more sophisticated they become, the more they capture people into these nets … It’s damaging to our country.”
The company executives “really need to readjust themselves and get in the lane of defending and protesting our democracy. They cannot consider themselves as innocent,” Eshoo said.
“I’ve done everything to advance the innovation of the internet and build it out and build it out, so that everybody has the opportunity to have broadband,” Eshoo said. “But this, now, has turned very dark.”
She has received no reply from the companies.
AMATEUR HOUR: There are big regional fights pending, particularly over transportation. It would be a good time for San Mateo County officials to put on a tough, united front, given their reputation as nice folks who willingly give up their lunch money the moment they are confronted by the big guys to the north and the south.
In other words, this was a bad time for those same county officials to get into an unnecessary and amateurish fight over who serves on the SamTrans board. But fight, they did.
Around this time every year, representatives of each city in the county, convening as the City Selection Committee, meet to appoint colleagues to various regional boards. Among the most coveted are the transportation boards — SamTrans, Caltrain and the Transportation Authority, which are perceived as the ones with the highest profile and seats that look good on a resume when seeking higher office.
This brings us to the fight over the last several days for a vacant seat on the SamTrans board, which is designated for a representative from North County. San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina, already on the Transportation Authority, was seeking the seat. So was Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo, heavily backed, according to several sources, by Millbrae Councilwoman Gina Papan.
The committee voted by remote technology Jan. 29 and Medina won, 11-8. There are 20 cities, but due to technical difficulties, Colma’s vote could not be recorded.
Manalo contended in a subsequent letter to the committee that the vote from Half Moon Bay was incorrectly recorded for Medina. Manalo provided no proof that this had happened, including nothing from Half Moon Bay Mayor Robert Brownstone, his city’s representative at the vote. Add in Colma’s lost vote, and maybe Medina and Manalo tie, which, undoubtedly, was why Manalo raised the issue.
A revote was taken Tuesday, amid much behind-the-scenes hubbub. The two contenders made brief statements and, I’m told, Manalo’s was quite personal. When the new balloting was done, Medina won the seat 12-8 — Manalo did no better than she had on the first ballot.
It turned out to be a fight not worth having, and there you go.
Several participants and observers called it “amateur hour,” and more than a few expressed concern that the county’s elected officials got into an intramural fight at a time when they should be girding for a fight with the region over Caltrain management, and, ultimately continued robust Caltrain service in the county.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
