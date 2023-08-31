Someone once said that by the time a trend makes it into mainstream media, it is already dying and the cool people have moved on.
By age, upbringing and inclination, I am neither now nor have I ever been one of the cool people. But I do try to keep my eyes open for the latest whatever. My particular interest is in language, and the topic today is the buzzword equity.
Buzzwords have an interesting life journey. They start off as something used by insiders to convey an internal understanding. Then, they grow into common usage, until, through constant repetition they ultimately lose impact.
Equity seems to have replaced the now-outmoded concept of fairness. Everyone is not just given the same opportunities, but the exact same treatment in all matters. Such uniformity was the object of rebellion when I was a mere youth.
Anyway, the latest community newsletter from Redwood City is an example of the buzzword equity at is buzziest.
The newsletter is titled “Building A More Inclusive Community,” and the word equity appears 34 times in the first four pages of the 12-page communication to residents. The newsletter notes: “Equity work involves a lot of terms that may be unfamiliar or have different meanings for different people.”
Or, I suppose, mean nothing at all.
STIRRING THE POT: San Bruno’s decision to greenlight a cannabis shop featured an interesting behind-the-scenes interplay among a few Peninsula power figures.
Two of the applicants — SB Golden and Embarc — had serious and significant political ties.
SB Golden’s six owners include law partners Joe Goethals, former San Mateo councilmember, and Charles Stone, former Belmont councilmember, who less than a year ago lost a bid for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
The City Council ultimately voted unanimously to award the approval to Embarc, whose community advisory board included Bobby Petrini, scion of the once-revered Petrini’s grocery chain, who has been hailed as a hero for saving five elderly women stranded in an assisted living facility in the path of the fire from the 2010 gas pipeline explosion
But of more significant political importance, is that Embarc’s community advisory board also includes Julie Lind, executive security-treasurer of the San Mateo County Central Labor Council. Her presence undoubtedly helped ensure that Embarc also took the most aggressive approach to labor relations — a commitment to a fully unionized workforce. In its application, Embarc announced that its staff would be represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local No. 5.
The other firms promised to pay prevailing wages and to remain neutral if their employees sought to organize.
It is a big win for Lind and labor at a time when some are concerned that the advent of by-district elections is shifting local influence away from regional organizations and toward highly local, neighborhood-level associations.
LAUGHS ENSUE: Of course I was kidding when I took full credit for the decision to “pause” the push for as $1.50 increase in Bay Area bridge tolls. More likely it was the letter from some of the Bay Area congressional delegation, as one congressional aide noted. Oddly, Kevin Mullin is not on the letter, but Linda Sanchez, whose district is southeast of Los Angeles, is.
OOPS, I DID IT AGAIN: I made the mistake of giving San Mateo County Supervisor Noelia Corzo too much credit for the two policies I cited in last week’s column about the county being pushed left. The ICE proposal was a David Canepa initiative; the tenant protection measure was a Warren Slocum initiative. … Meanwhile, Corzo has endorsed Emily Beach in the race for the District 1 board seat.
RUNNING FREE: Perpetual candidate Sally Lieber, running for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors just two years after winning a seat on the state Board of Equalization, which she won just two years after she was elected to the Mountain View City Council, for which she ran five months after an unsuccessful run for the state Senate (phew), issued a news release saying she is running a “corporate-free, developer-free, and industry PAC-free campaign.”
Of course, it is easy to turn down money no one is offering to give you.
HONK ON THIS: Foster City has been treading water over its goose problem for years, but it took a dedicated reader/wildlife lover only a few minutes to find and send me this from the Defense of Animals’ National Goose Protection Coalition: “Planting riparian buffers is one of the least expensive, most enduring and aesthetically appealing management techniques to discourage geese from inhabiting areas along waters edges. Geese usually avoid walking through areas where they can’t see predators through or above vegetation.”
Me, too.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.