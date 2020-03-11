“Over the last 25 years we have seen the future, and it is not a wholesome one. If we so fervently wish for our children to grow up in a civilized society, and if we seek to live in one, let’s face facts. It will not happen unless we dedicate more of ourselves to our children.” — Amitai Etizone, “Children of the Universe.”
In a 2012 column, New York Times columnist David Brooks wrote about concerns that this nation ignores the concept of equal opportunity. He referred to a study by Harvard political scientist Robert Putnam that concluded that “the children of the more affluent and less affluent are raised in starkly different ways and have different opportunities” and the problem is getting worse. In thinking about the less affluent, he wrote: “Virtually all our major institutions have failed them — family, friends, church, school and community.”
And why are so many children “less affluent?” One important reason is the number of children born to single mothers — 41% up from 17% three decades ago — 4% in 1960. According to “Child Trends,” a Washington research group, less than 10% of these births are to college-educated women. For women (and girls) with high school degrees or less, the figure is nearly 60%. Many of these babies arrive because of indifference or ignorance or because their mother’s lifestyle is so distorted and unhealthy that, to them, a pregnancy is just another result of irresponsibility to be dealt with later. As Peter Edelman wrote in his book, “So Rich, So Poor”: “The two biggest factors in the story of poverty over the last 40 years are the change in the American economy and the significant increase in the number of families headed by single mothers.”
The less affluent are more likely to have lived with physical, psychological and/or emotional deprivation and to have become disheartened and/or cynical. Obviously, many give no thought to how their behavior may affect others, including future offspring. One example of this is a very sad report on TV that informed us of the great increase in the number of babies born addicted to painkillers like OxyContin. Then there are others who, because of rigid religious beliefs do not seem to realize that having a child that cannot be cared for adequately is a much greater “sin.” And add the fact that “because so many working class jobs were decimated, many working class parents are too stressed to have the energy, time or money to devote to their children.” — Brooks.
As a result, many children born under such circumstances have a couple of strikes against them. Besides the inability of their parents to support them adequately, the parents and the child are more likely to be malnourished, compromised by drugs and/or alcohol and chemicals in their environment. Our major social institutions, especially the family and the schools need to be adequately supported by government so their lives can be improved.
All social institutions have an important responsibility to drum into the heads of our young that it isn’t “cool” to casually procreate. And they must emphasize the terrific responsibility that raising a child entails. And all parents must learn that it is their duty to do their best to give their kids the kind of love and support they need so they believe in themselves and look optimistically toward the future.
David Brooks approaches the problem politically. “Liberals are going to have to be willing to champion norms that marriage should come before child rearing and be morally tough about it. Conservatives are going to have to be willing to accept tax increases or benefit cuts so that more can be spent on the earned-income tax credit and other programs that benefit the working class. He adds, “Political candidates will have to spend less time trying to exploit class divisions and more time trying to remedy them — less time calling their opponents out-of-touch elitists, and more time to come up with agendas that address the problem. It’s politically tough to do that, but the alternative is national suicide.”
When we deprive children physically, intellectually and/or emotionally, we are creating dysfunction that will come to haunt us. Most politicians are focused so strongly on increasing the advantages of the wealthy and so obsessed with their own interests. The gap between the “more affluent” and “less affluent” is destined to lead to serious dysfunction and unrest. The concept of equal opportunity will evaporate. Our inability and/or unwillingness to see how our decisions and actions today will affect tomorrow, plus our cultural worship of power, wealth and celebrity is the outcome of the collapse of intelligence, integrity and the antithesis of wisdom.
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
