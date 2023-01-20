Jon Mays

The Daily Journal writes real estate market trend stories because people are interested. Readers want to know if homes are going up in value, or down. Market trends are news, and real estate is an indicator of the overall economy. 

Since 2000, we have seen three buyer’s markets. The first one was right after the dot-com bust and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Our economy was in a holding position, and home values dipped a small amount. There were job losses, so the action was limited. It picked up soon enough through 2006 and into 2007, until it came crashing down in 2008 with the Great Recession, spurred mostly by credit default swap obligations and the housing bubble. Price gains were erased, but credit was hard to come by. The market recovered quickly, in large part, because of the surge of tech jobs that came after 2010 fueled by super low interest rates and Federal Reserve bond-buying policies that poured money into new investments like startups, and this area was startup central. Fast-forward to today, and we look like we are in the beginnings of a new buyer’s market, when the advantage in negotiations shifts from the seller. Despite pent-up demand, high prices, high interest rates and sellers waiting it out seem to mean there are fewer buyers. And fewer buyers means those who are actively in the market, with the right down payment and ability to pay a higher interest rate have an advantage and can ask for concessions like paying for closing costs, fixing something or two, or even leaving that darling armoire. While I don’t think we are quite there yet, we’ve come a way from multiple offers up to $400,000 over asking on the day of the listing.

