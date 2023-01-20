The Daily Journal writes real estate market trend stories because people are interested. Readers want to know if homes are going up in value, or down. Market trends are news, and real estate is an indicator of the overall economy.
Since 2000, we have seen three buyer’s markets. The first one was right after the dot-com bust and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Our economy was in a holding position, and home values dipped a small amount. There were job losses, so the action was limited. It picked up soon enough through 2006 and into 2007, until it came crashing down in 2008 with the Great Recession, spurred mostly by credit default swap obligations and the housing bubble. Price gains were erased, but credit was hard to come by. The market recovered quickly, in large part, because of the surge of tech jobs that came after 2010 fueled by super low interest rates and Federal Reserve bond-buying policies that poured money into new investments like startups, and this area was startup central. Fast-forward to today, and we look like we are in the beginnings of a new buyer’s market, when the advantage in negotiations shifts from the seller. Despite pent-up demand, high prices, high interest rates and sellers waiting it out seem to mean there are fewer buyers. And fewer buyers means those who are actively in the market, with the right down payment and ability to pay a higher interest rate have an advantage and can ask for concessions like paying for closing costs, fixing something or two, or even leaving that darling armoire. While I don’t think we are quite there yet, we’ve come a way from multiple offers up to $400,000 over asking on the day of the listing.
The traditional definition of a buyer’s market is that homes sit for longer than three months. Here, in San Mateo County, because the market is so tight, it means they sit for more than a month since they used to sell like In-N-Out Double-Doubles on a Saturday night.
As we move into the strict definition of a buyer’s market, one in which a ready-to-go buyer has an advantage in negotiations, the term could cause some amount of consternation to those who are looking but have been priced out, then really priced out once the new higher interest rates are factored in. It certainly doesn’t seem to be a “buyer’s market” to them. While the term is fairly common for me and others who have used it for years, it definitely can be interpreted in a different way, and it’s our responsibility to be open to changes in language and how various terms are understood by a wide array of people.
A reader told us she didn’t feel our Nov. 28 headline “County enters a buyer’s market: Interest rates for 30-year mortgages see their highest percentage in 10 years” felt quite right because it is now difficult to buy a home. The San Francisco Chronicle had a similar headline Dec. 5, “Home prices to drop further in 2023: Market power shifts from buyer to seller,” and we did explain the different factors that led the experts to suggest we are entering a buyer’s market, which means there are fewer buyers. One of the reasons was clearly stated in our subhead. My sense was that the reader was set off by her own circumstances and a misunderstanding or different interpretation of the real estate phrase. I get it. We talked it out with the new understanding that perhaps we can try to open the scope of our coverage to include the perspective of those looking to buy or frustrated by not being able to buy. We have tried multiple times in the past to reach out to regular folks in that situation, and have been unable to get anyone to speak on the record about their situation. But that doesn’t mean we should stop trying.
So this is where you come in. If you or someone you know is in that situation and is willing to talk to a reporter, reach out to news@smdailyjournal.com. Part of our job is to transfer information, talk about trends, reach out to experts and humanize stories. It’s that last part that we need your help. Housing is our biggest topic. It imbues most of our coverage. Help us tell that human side. What’s your situation? Are you stuck renting? Frustrated by the buyer’s market? Wish you could buy? Saving your pennies? Aiming for a bigger home but stuck in your starter home? Tell us your story!
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
