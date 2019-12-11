“For the first time in history, the physical survival of the human race depends on a radical change of the human heart.” — Erich Fromm, “To Have or to Be.”
This column came to mind on Dec. 3 — Giving Tuesday — which is three days after Black Friday and one day after Cyber Monday. As our favorite newspaper reported, “Record Cyber Monday”: “A record $9.4 billion — up about 4% more than spent on the same day a year ago.”
It seems that each year the holidays become a greater celebration of excess. The spirit of the season — whether religious or not — gets lost in the shuffle. A time traditionally celebrated with warm hearths, warm hearts, family closeness and affection, has become an orgy of consuming. No wonder that it is reported that one-third of our nation’s economy is in retail sales.
As Theodore Rozak wrote in “Where the Wasteland Ends”: “Our obsession with economic growth and the value system underlying it have created a physical and mental environment in which life has become extremely unhealthy. Perhaps the most tragic aspect of this dilemma is the fact that the health hazards created by the economic system are caused not only by the production process, but by the consumption of many of the goods that are produced and heavily advertised to sustain economic expansion.”
Many in this country wallow in excess. They could live very nicely with half of the stuff they have accumulated. Few see virtue in prudence, living simply, sacrificing anything for the good of all, or a sense of responsibility to teach our children that the good life is not in what you have, but who you are. Instead we have self-serving modern vices that include instant gratification, indulging yourself and getting all you can while the gettin’s good.
“Gross domestic product is the god to whom we pray. But GDP is an increasingly poor measure of well-being; it fails to factor in pollution, parental time with children, the strength of the nation’s social fabric, or the chance of being mugged while walking down the street.” — “The Overspent American,” Juliet B. Schor.
How do we justify thinking that we are so entitled when there are many people in this country and in the world who do not have enough food or a decent place to live? How much stuff do we think we need to have before we feel secure, satisfied or superior? This sacrifice on the altar of corporate interests is a huge indication of a gnawing emptiness within those consumers who never seem to have enough.
Aggressive marketing appeals to the worst in us — greed and gluttony — and has turned many Americans — with their consent — into acquisitive, shallow, superficial human beings who have lost sight of reason. Corporate interests are thrilled, of course. What more than a cockeyed bunch of shoppers excites them and sends them grinning all the way to the bank?
E.F. Schumacher, author of “Small Is Beautiful” wrote in 1973: “If human vices such as greed and envy are systematically cultivated, the inevitable result is nothing less than a collapse of intelligence. A man driven by greed or envy loses the power of seeing things as they really are, of seeing things in their roundness and wholeness, and his very successes become failures.”
All of this craziness is harming us in many ways, and one of the most disturbing is its contribution to the destruction of the environment. The production of so much superfluous stuff that corporations knock themselves out to get us to buy foils the air, water and earth as does the disposal of same. But few seem concerned enough to change their habits of consumption. As Paul and Anne Ehrlich wrote in their book: “One with Nineveh — politics, consumption and the human future”: “It is assumed that the forces of nature can be ignored and instances of environmental deterioration amount to a simple, temporary loss of amenities instead of a pressing problem that may eventually may threaten the lives of millions of people and the future well-being of all of humanity.”
This headlong plunge into ecological oblivion will continue unless we experience a spiritual awakening — the kind that produces more people who do not need to accumulate to feel complete or to provide a little excitement in their lives. They will understand how their consuming habits affect the health of their families, the nation and the planet. They will have built a code of ethics and principles that include living lightly on the Earth. They will be at peace with themselves.
The Ehrlichs, in writing of how our consuming habits will much sooner than later wreak disaster on the planet, added, “We have no choice but to attempt the possible rather than accept the inevitable.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
