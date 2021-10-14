Candidates chase endorsements. It is one of the earliest and most telling campaign realities: If no one thinks you should run, maybe you should, you know, not.
Endorsements, depending on your point of view, also are just one more way that the network of political insiders perpetuates itself to the exclusion of newcomers or outsiders. More on that further down.
But even newcomers and outsiders compile endorsements because they carry with them a certain amount of political currency. They signal to voters the support of their own local officials. They indicate that other politicians recognize a winning campaign and want to get on board. They reflect a candidate’s own network of friends and supporters. A list of endorsements is a starting point for raising money.
And some endorsements are more valuable than others. For many years, countless local polling has shown that an endorsement by Congresswoman Jackie Speier is significant to voters and can influence how they cast their ballots.
Almost as influential, according to recent polls, is former state Sen. Jerry Hill, who left office due to term limits late in 2019, and who just endorsed Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone in the race for the District 2 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. The significance here is that it is likely Hill remains popular in this district as a former mayor of San Mateo, the largest city in the district, and as supervisor from this district before being elected to the state Assembly in 2008.
In a video message, Hill said of Stone, “I can’t imagine a stronger advocate for Peninsula families,” which raises an interesting question about the limits of Hill’s imagination.
Stone’s campaign website currently lists endorsements from 40 current and former elected officials, including state and local officeholders from city councils and school boards. Another list is of more than 100 “community leaders.”
The website of Stone’s opponent, two-term San Mateo-Foster City school board Trustee Noelia Corzo, currently lists no endorsements, but her formal campaign announcement last week listed support from San Mateo Councilmember Rick Bonilla, Foster City Councilmember Sam Hindi and school board colleague Kenneth Chin. Perhaps most interestingly, Corzo’s announcement included support from Jacki Rigoni, the former poet laureate of Belmont, a town well known for its poetical nature. It is presumed that Stone and Corzo govern in prose.
But it is in this campaign where the question of endorsements may take a particular turn. A self-described progressive, Corzo said in her news release that she “feels compelled to ensure that the voices and experiences of everyone in our community are valued and integrated into policy and decision-making.” She is among a core group of young progressives who have objected that the Board of Supervisor is composed entirely of whites and that four of the five supervisors are white men.
In an interview Monday, Corzo shied away from any specific comment on the current ethnic makeup of the board, but she did say her background — as a Latina, as a social worker, as a single mother — sets her apart from the political status quo and gives her a unique perspective on county services.
“I believe all people across the board — women, people of color, young people — need to be represented,” she said.
DISTRICT 3: In the District 3 supervisors race, Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller appears determined to win the endorsement race. He sends out announcements of a new endorsement seemingly every week, and the list stretches into the hundreds. This would include Hill, who endorsed Mueller early in the campaign (as compared to how early it still is). And Mueller recently noted he has been endorsed by 50 current and former councilmembers from the cities in the district. “These are the people I’ll be working with,” he said, and he “views” these endorsements as a sign that elected officials, having talked to all the candidates, want to take on local issues in partnership with Mueller.
Asked if he thought these endorsements would help him win over voters, he said, “I don’t ever try to speak for voters. All I can do is offer the information.” Of course, the position he is seeking includes, as part of the job description, speaking up for the public. His comments sound like something you say when you are avoiding saying something else. Or, to put it another way, why even get these endorsements?
Among the other District 3 candidates, none of them has as many current and former councilmembers as Mueller. Laura Parmer-Lohan has a pretty good list; Steven Booker’s is shorter; and Virginia Chang Kiraly’s campaign website does not have a link for endorsements.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
