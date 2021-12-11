Of all the cars my wife and I have owned, one of our favorites was our Honda Fit. Or, I should say, our Honda Fits, since we had two. Our first was a gasoline-powered vehicle that served us well for many years. Our second was a relatively rare Honda Fit EV, the electric version of the car we loved so much. Although the range on that EV was limited by today’s standards — 80 miles at best — we intended it for local driving only, so that wasn’t a problem.
Both Hondas were obtained from Honda Redwood City, back when that dealership was located at El Camino Real and Hopkins Avenue. In mid-2016, though, work commenced at 777 Industrial Road in San Carlos on a new home for what would ultimately be called “Primo Honda.” The resulting building is an interesting one: a two-story structure essentially on stilts that served as both showroom and service center. The somewhat unusual design left nearly all of the parcel’s ground level — including the land beneath the building — free for the storage of cars.
Honda Redwood City closed on Friday, June 22, 2018, and Primo Honda opened the following Monday. As a customer, I can recall visiting Primo Honda at least twice: once for routine service, and once, reluctantly, to turn in our Honda Fit EV, which had reached the end of its lease (electric Fits were not sold, but only leased).
Having built an all-new, purpose-built structure for an auto dealership, you would think that Primo Honda would stick around for quite a while so as to amortize the cost of their new building. Thus, imagine my surprise when I learned, in November of 2020, that after less than three years they were planning to shut down and that a developer, Presidio Bay Ventures, was waiting in the wings with plans to turn the dealership building into a life science research and development facility. Presidio Bay Ventures’ proposal was approved by the San Carlos Planning Commission last June, and is apparently moving ahead. Primo Honda closed its doors about a week ago. Fortunately, a replacement, Honda San Carlos, immediately opened in a location to the north, at 268 Industrial Road.
I went by the new site this week to check out Honda San Carlos. The new dealership couldn’t be more different than the old. Whereas the prior one had excellent freeway visibility, Honda San Carlos is tucked away on a relatively quiet section of Industrial Road. Also, instead of a multistory custom-built building, Honda San Carlos is operating out of a large metal warehouse-type structure (which I presume is the dealership’s service center) fronted by a double-wide portable building that seemingly contains the dealership’s sales offices. At the moment the dealership has a temporary feel to it, but things will undoubtedly look better once the dealership has had time to settle into their new digs. There is construction currently underway, although that appears, so far, to be limited to creating new roads and paved parking areas.
I’m glad we still have a Honda dealership in our area. Not only does Honda generally make good products, I’d hate for our area to lose another automobile dealership and the taxes it generates. But dealerships are not immune to market forces, and to external pressures such as high property values. Thus, from time to time, dealerships move or even close altogether. For instance, in 2009 Redwood City’s Dodge dealership closed, and the site was redeveloped as the 264-unit Radius Apartments complex (Redwood City ultimately regained a Dodge dealership, which today can be found on Bair Island Road). Next, although they remain in place for now, it seems that both Towne Ford and Hopkins Acura will be relocating (at least) soon, given that just over a year ago Redwood City approved the large ELCO Yards project, which will bring offices and high-density housing to the sites where those two dealerships currently operate. Finally, although it hasn’t been a dealership for an extremely long time, the four-story mixed-use building just wrapping up construction at 851 Main St. incorporates a small single-story retail building that was originally built — back in 1922, incredibly enough — as a showroom for Clifton Motors, a retailer of Chevrolet motor cars. Although the preserved historic space surely won’t be used to sell cars (some early 1920s Chevys would look terrific behind those refurbished windows, though!) it will be a retail operation of some sort.
Speaking of Chevrolet vehicles, after my wife and I turned in our leased Honda Fit EV we headed over to Boardwalk Chevrolet in Redwood City, where we leased our current electric car: a Chevy Bolt. If anything, we love our new EV — with its substantially better range — even more than the previous one. And I’m pleased to have once again been able to support a local dealership.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
