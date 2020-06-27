Here I sit, glass of wine in hand, listening to Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away” playing on the stereo and watching the sun setting beyond the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, this isn’t an experience I can get in Redwood City. But it’s still possible to get away to relaxing places like this. And like most of you, I suspect, I’ve really needed a vacation.
Travel during the time of COVID-19 can be tricky. We’ve all learned how to keep safe while at home, but staying equally safe while traveling can take some doing. Although there was some question at first, after much discussion my wife and I determined that a trip — to San Diego, in our case — was possible.
San Diego is far enough that under normal circumstances we would have considered flying. Given the risks inherent in airplanes and airports today, however, and given that San Diego isn’t really that far away, we opted to drive. Though we feel safe in our car, for a drive of that length one or more stops are pretty much guaranteed, and stops can be problematic.
Fortunately for us, my car can make the one-way journey on a single tank of gas, eliminating one reason to stop. Packing a lunch that we could eat while driving eliminated another. But stops to stretch and to switch drivers, and, more importantly, stops to use the restroom, aren’t so easily done away with. Stretching and switching drivers, at least, can safely and easily be done almost anywhere. Restroom stops, though, are another matter entirely.
On a drive such as this, heading south along Interstate 5, bathroom breaks usually mean either restaurant or gas station restrooms, or public rest stops. Normally we can find something acceptable, but of course things are not normal right now. Thus, we gave the matter some thought, and eventually came up with an idea. What about a portable toilet? After doing some online research into the type you might use for camping, I almost bought one online. But instead we headed to Redwood Trading Post. What they sold us — a heavy duty plastic bucket with a snap-on toilet seat, suitable for camping and for earthquake kits — turned out to be perfect. Redwood Trading Post also sells liners to simplify cleanup, but the salesman had a better idea: just pour some kitty litter into the bucket. And that, as I can personally attest, turned out to be a terrific suggestion indeed.
For privacy we didn’t stop at a rest stop, but instead found a quiet farm road off the freeway. Opening both doors on the passenger side of my four-door car and placing the “porta potty” on the ground between them made for a nice three-sided stall. An old blanket draped over the doors covered the fourth side, as well as the windows of the open doors. Business done, we snapped the lid shut and put everything carefully in the trunk, leaving cleanup until we reached our destination.
Our current pandemic has few upsides, with relatively low traffic volumes being one. Even with two brief stops, we made the journey from Redwood City to the northern part of San Diego County in almost exactly seven hours. As for the destination, we’re lucky there. Back in the 1970s my parents built a vacation home in a small beach town in northern San Diego County, and that’s where we’re staying. The house is not a rental, and is only used by family and a few close friends, so we were confident of its safety. But even if this house hadn’t been an option, we have friends with high cleanliness standards who own second homes, any of which would have been a good option. Absent those, many people appear to be having good luck with home rental services, especially those that let you communicate directly with the owner to confirm their cleaning procedures.
Because we were staying in a house, and because we drove, we brought food to last us for the entire week. On our way out of town we stopped at Sigona’s Farmers Market for fresh fruit and vegetables, supplementing the bags and ice chests of food we had packed at home. Thus, while we have the option to shop or dine out, if a given situation doesn’t feel safe, we’ll skip it.
Frankly, I’m fine just staying at the house, watching the sunsets. The sight of the ocean has always had a calming influence on me, and, like most of you, that’s something I could use a lot of right now. You don’t need me to tell you to take a vacation but, if you need one, do consider it. After all, even during these challenging times there remain ways to travel while remaining safe and secure.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.