A key part of the American dream is the ability to get ahead through hard work. For many, that means running their own business: typically, a restaurant or shop. Being independent, these small businesses are often unique, and along with their fellow independent merchants, play a key part in establishing the essential character of a given community. The more of them there are, and the wider the variety, the more the community appeals to those both inside and outside of it.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were many predictions of an apocalypse among our restaurants and retail stores. While some of that did come true, I’ve been pleased with just how many of our smaller local retailers and restaurants managed to survive. And I’ve been positively delighted as new businesses have continued to pop up. Just within the last couple of weeks, for instance, I’ve come across five new ones in Redwood City alone.
Two of the city’s newest merchants sit side by side on El Camino Real, between Roosevelt and Oak avenues. One, Liana’s Galleria, is aimed at a very narrow segment of the women’s clothing market; selling fancy dresses of the type worn by brides or by young woman at their quinceañeras. I can’t imagine that I personally will ever shop there, however, that doesn’t stop me from appreciating the beautiful dresses on offer that are clearly visible through the large shop front windows.
Right next door is a place that is more up my alley. El Camarón Neveria, which has taken over the old Casa Zamora space at 1714 El Camino Real, sells hand-scooped ice cream and other frozen treats — including skewers loaded with a variety of tropical fruit. Although I have yet to set foot inside, its brightly colored booths make for a festive atmosphere that will surely draw in plenty of children and adults. With summer approaching, I’ll undoubtedly pay it a visit when I’m out on my periodic walks.
Across El Camino Real, just north of Broadway, Carmen’s Beauty Salon is either undergoing a complete face-lift or is under new ownership. The shop remains a beauty salon, but all of the old signage has been painted over and new signs have yet to make an appearance. Currently there is a beautiful cluster of black, silver and pink balloons arranged by the front door, signaling that an opening (or reopening) of some sort is taking place.
A few weeks ago, one of my readers directed my attention to a new boutique on Woodside Road, just across from Woodside Plaza. Called “Rehreh Threads & Goods,” the store principally offers women’s clothing suitable for a variety of occasions, but also sells some amount of men’s clothing and a small selection of accessories, jewelry and home goods. This is one store I will indeed stick my head into: I’m curious to see if they have anything that will appeal to either myself or my wife.
Just last week an entirely new concept, at least for me, opened at 1101 Main St., in a beautifully maintained historic building that in 1931 was built to house a Dodge dealership. The high-ceilinged room and large display windows make for a bright and airy space, one that this new venture — called Little Green — employs to great advantage. Little Green bills itself a “plant bar.” Not knowing what a plant bar was, I naturally paid it a visit. I learned that it is a place where you can assemble small personalized arrangements from pots, succulents, soil and pebbles, all supplied by Little Green. You can work either individually, as a group, or as a member of one of their classes. And Little Green is about more than just plant creations. It sports a great little coffee stand, the products of which you can enjoy while seated at one of the cozy spaces arrayed throughout the room. In addition, a small antique shop called Vintage Impact currently occupies a room in the back. All in all, Little Green is a delightful, restful space to which I’ll definitely be returning.
If that still isn’t enough, one of our local real estate brokers will soon be opening a new venture in the recently remodeled building that formerly housed Young’s Auto Parts, at 929 Main St. Whearley & Co. will serve as both real estate office and home decor and furnishings retailer, and plans to offer styling consultations on everything from paint colors to pillow selections.
Over the past decade or so, Redwood City’s restaurant scene has risen while its retail picture has faded. Hopefully, this recent small uptick in retail activity will start a new trend, drawing in new customers and sparking interest among additional retailers, to where Redwood City is once again thought of both as a place to shop and as a place to realize the American dream.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.