Being the county’s chief health officer is kind of like being everyone’s parent.
That would be Dr. Scott Morrow, the hirsute Moses of San Mateo County healthiness, who regularly hands down commandments about how we are to survive a pandemic, even as his people are asking him to let them go (You have to admit, this paragraph is a gold mine of metaphors).
I’ve never talked with Dr. Morrow, but my guess is he has learned that setting expectations for human behavior can lead to disappointment, a thought that seems to make him appear a little grumpy.
Consider Doctor Dad’s most recent communique: “We are moving away from opening businesses according to certain categories and instead focusing on behaviors and practices.”
Focusing on behaviors and practices? This from the guy who, back in March when the quarantine was all shiny and new, said, “If you decide you want to do your own thing and follow your own rules, you disrespect us all. You spit in our face, and you will contribute to the death toll that will follow.”
He’s still got the touch. This time he wrote: “As we ease restrictions, the power to control the spread of the virus lies with individuals and communities. Collective behavior will determine our destiny. If enough people, businesses or organizations in the community do not follow the protective recommendations, the virus may spread with abandon.”
Prompting a quest for the right pithy phrase to sum up this latest missive from the burning bush. How about: We give up. Or, It’s all on you. I guess we have to trust you. We’ll be here to clean up the mess you undoubtedly will make.
BUT SERIOUSLY: Dr. Morrow is serious, of course, and he should be taken seriously.
I was in downtown Redwood City the other day, getting something to eat, and saw six teenage girls clustered around a bench on the sidewalk. Three were wearing masks and three were not.
As I walked around, I saw about the same ratio — half the people were wearing masks and half were not.
At the beaches, no one seems to be wearing a mask. And hiking at county parks, the rules about getting out of the way or pulling on a mask clearly are devolving into an afterthought.
I’ve seen it in downtown San Mateo and Burlingame and Menlo Park. I didn’t see anyone walking around downtown San Bruno.
Yes, gratuitous shot going for a cheap laugh. We’re not always at our best. Which is the point, if there is one in here.
There are four pillars to avoid spreading the virus with abandon: social distancing, masks, hand-washing and sanitizing. All four depend on other people to do the right thing, whether it’s a restaurant owner washing down tables and doorknobs, or someone at Costco who is wearing a mask, but decides not to reach right across your face for that case of 144 Cup O’ Noodles. And who washed their hands before they went to the store.
This makes me very uneasy.
If H.L. Mencken said no one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people, the corollary could be that no one ever got rich betting on Americans to be considerate.
Not everyone, of course, but it doesn’t take many.
I’m not a cynic, I just play one in the newspaper. No, really, I’m a skeptic more than a cynic. But if you’re asking me to rely on other people to do the right thing — a semi-inconvenient right thing that has no immediate personal reward — let’s just say my skepticism is on high alert.
INTERESTING IS SUCH AN INTERESTING WORD: Maybe, in fairness, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa is just young and energetic, such that, to paraphrase a well-known verse, wherever two or more are gathered he is there.
Anyway, a couple of columns ago, I had an item about a button that appeared briefly on his Facebook page touting him for lieutenant governor in 2026. He called me and seemed to be laughing about the item and said we ought to “keep it going,” whatever that is, and, I suppose, he succeeded.
Now, on his Facebook page is a six-minute video, set to an upbeat version of the Bill Withers classic, “Lean on Me,” and featuring photo after photo of Canepa meeting men, women and children, presumably from all over his district.
Six minutes can be a long time looking when you’re looking at David Canepa and you’re not David Canepa.
I certainly don’t want to seem to be taking undue interest in Canepa over anyone else. But he is out and about and he is interesting.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
