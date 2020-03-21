One thing I particularly love about today’s Redwood City is our many new restaurants. I enjoy eating out, and I really like trying new places. Not only do I like sampling new dishes and learning about new cuisines, I really enjoy getting to know the people who work there. Thus, in thinking about how COVID-19 would change my life, at least in the near term, it saddened me to think that, for now, dining out is no longer an option. I was sad not just for me, but for the restaurants and their employees. And that goes double for the handful of new restaurants that opened within the last couple of weeks.
This week I’ve been scurrying around the city in an effort to assess the state of our restaurants, and I have to say, I’m more optimistic than I was. Although some of Redwood City’s restaurants have elected to close for the duration, I’m delighted to report that the vast majority have not: most are still up and running, serving food on a takeout or delivery basis. Thus, even while staying in we can still dine out, after a fashion.
Restaurants that have opted to close have presumably done the math and feel that come April 7 they can call back their staff and reopen. The rest are trying to work through the shelter-in-place, providing takeout or delivery meals with a minimal staff and in many cases with reduced hours of operation. Assuming that enough people patronize them, these may just be able to squeeze through the next couple of weeks, serving the public while ensuring that at least some of their staff continue to get paid. In my book, they greatly deserve our support. They’re making a great sacrifice in order to perform an essential service. For our part, all they ask is that we continue to patronize them as best we can. As Delphine Sourisseau, manager of Mademoiselle Colette in Redwood City, noted: “Every purchase matters.” (Mademoiselle Colette is very much still open; do stop by.)
While not everyone may be in a position to eat out as often as they once did, if you can, give serious thought to patronizing your favorite restaurants by placing an order for takeout or for delivery. Also consider buying gift cards from them, either directly or through something like Rally For Restaurants (https://rallyforrestaurants.com). The more money we can keep flowing through our local restaurants (and other businesses who remain open), the more likely that they’ll be there for us when life begins to return to normal.
For our part, on Wednesday my wife and I ordered dinner from one of Redwood City’s newest restaurants, Nam Vietnamese Brasserie, which opened just a few short weeks ago at 917 Main St. Their food can be ordered for delivery (via Door Dash) or for “curb side take out” either over the phone or through their website (https://www.nambrasserie.com). We opted for curbside takeout; I wanted to see how their “gloved staff” would handle the process. I am pleased to be able to report that the process went without a hitch. After ordering and paying online, we were given a pickup time. At the appointed time we drove over and parked in front (one benefit of the shelter-in-place: there’s an abundance of convenient parking downtown). Restaurant staff watched us pull up and promptly came to the door. Not only was our order ready and waiting, the gentleman who presented it to me was indeed wearing rubber gloves — and he even offered to spray my hands with hand sanitizer.
As for what we received, we could not have been more pleased. The food was excellent. My wife proclaimed her chicken pho to be the “best she’s ever tasted,” and she loved the vegetable spring rolls. I had the beef onion rolls with rice, and they, too, were excellent. Nam packages their dishes in compostable containers, which is refreshing to see. And our entire bill, before tax and tip, was $32, which I consider very reasonable given what we received. Excellent food, well packaged, for a reasonable price; you can’t ask for more than that. And all during a crippling national crisis.
I haven’t room here to list all of the many restaurants that are open for takeout and/or delivery in our area, but there is a growing list at https://thesixfifty.com. Restaurants with a drive-thru, and restaurants that have always been known for pickup and delivery — such as pizza parlors — are mostly business as usual. But check with your local favorites, likely you’ll learn that they are still open and still serving, with the only proviso that you cannot eat within the restaurant. While that’s less than ideal, I find that this service goes a long way towards making our suddenly solitary lives more bearable.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
