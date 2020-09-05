About a week before San Mateo County imposed its original shelter-in-place order, my wife and I enjoyed our last “preCOVID” meal at a restaurant: lunch at Redwood City’s City Pub. When some of our favorite restaurants then switched to takeout, we gladly took advantage. Not only has this let us continue to enjoy some of our favorite dishes, it has allowed us to continue supporting some of our fine local restaurants.
Takeout food is all well and good, but I soon began banging the drum for closing some streets and allowing restaurants to seat patrons on our streets and sidewalks. It took time, but Redwood City eventually got on board, entirely closing parts of Broadway and Main Street and, in other areas, using traffic barriers to convert street parking in front of restaurants into “parklets” for outdoor dining.
A day or two after the outdoor dining areas had been demarcated I eagerly took a walk through Redwood City, hoping to see a transformed dining scene. I quickly realized, however, that although the city had been quick to act once it had made up its mind, restaurants could not move nearly so quickly. Most needed weeks to get the necessary permits, purchase needed equipment and supplies, and work out plans for supporting outdoor dining. At long last, however, it appears that those restaurants who want to, and are able to, serve outdoors are finally doing so.
This week, I again spent several hours surveying Redwood City’s restaurant scene, this time coming away impressed by what some of our restaurants have done. Understandably, many restaurants — those doing a good takeout business, perhaps — have done little more than toss a couple of small tables and chairs onto the sidewalk. But some of our larger restaurants have made a real effort and have created some delightful outdoor dining spaces.
Bonus points to Milagros Latin Kitchen, at the corner of Middlefield Road and Main Street, for being one of the first to go all out. Milagros always had a large outdoor dining area between their restaurant and the sidewalk, one they continue to take advantage of, albeit with tables more widely spaced. But because they are located along the portion of Main Street that has been closed to vehicles, they have a lot of additional space with which to work. Milagros has demarcated that space with plant-filled metal troughs and wooden boxes, interspersed with wooden barrels. Tall metal poles inserted into a couple of the planters support strings of lights. These not only provide illumination at night, but also add to the festive atmosphere created through the use of bright tablecloths and plenty of flowers. Finally, numerous umbrellas and patio heaters help keep diners comfortable.
Just down the street, where Main Street remains open to traffic, Angelica’s has taken full advantage of their designated “parklet.” First, they constructed a wooden deck over their adjacent parking. This deck is level with the sidewalk, thereby eliminating the step down at the curb. Next, they edged the deck with heavy steel planters filled with lovely flowering plants, between which are metal poles supporting strings of bistro lights. Because this installation appears intended to remain after dining restrictions are lifted, it doesn’t occupy their entire parklet. Accordingly, they’ve filled the additional space with more tables and chairs, interspersed with umbrellas and patio heaters.
Along Broadway, the closed sections of the street saw little use at first, but nearly all of the restaurants there, most of which have long had at least some amount of sidewalk seating, have now spilled into the street. As for Woodside Road, while it can neither be closed off nor carved into parklets, one building at 768 Woodside Road containing four small restaurants has given over its front parking lot to outdoor dining, using white tents to provide shade and define space for each restaurant.
Most restaurants in Woodside Plaza have added to their outside tables, including Breakers Café, Yat Sing Restaurant, Sushi Plus and the BBQ/Lobster Shack. But real kudos go to Redwood Grill, who used wooden lattice partly covered with artificial ivy to enclose all of the parking immediately in front of their restaurant. While their metal poles, too, support strings of hanging lights, they also support large pieces of shade cloth that, in conjunction with a handful of umbrellas, make for a comfortable space with plenty of seating. To my eye, given the relatively small size of their indoor dining room, Redwood Grill may now be seating as many diners as before. It’s taken a while, but finally Redwood City’s many restaurants seem to be on board with outdoor dining. Takeout and delivery remain viable options, but for those of us eager for the full restaurant experience (albeit with some modifications for safety), dining “al fresco” makes that possible once again.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.