In a relatively brief period, the coronavirus has completely shifted our society. Officials are moving to battle an invisible enemy and all of us are finding new ways to do even the most basic of things.
While the primary focus has been on eliminating the threat of the virus and “flattening the curve,” there is additional trouble on the horizon when it comes to the fiscal impact — which will be mighty.
We are fortunate this came at the tail end of a 10-year economic expansion and not in the midst of a natural recession. Having the stock market lose a third of its value is more palatable when it has recently gained a third of its value. But that is little balm to the economic strife to every household budget, business big to small, cities, counties, schools and every other government entity. We digest the enormity of the $2 trillion stimulus package and what it can do to assist with the effort to halt the spread of coronavirus and its impact, and we also seek clarity on the ways it can assist the budgets of nearly every entity we know. Put simply, we don’t know.
One place to look is the state budget. In January, there were lofty goals on health care, education and housing. Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, said there was talk of the Legislature doing its own comprehensive Proposition 13 loophole closure and an overall tax reform package. Within the course of a couple of weeks, we are now staring at a gaping abyss of uncertainty with unemployment jumping and the state moving to a baseline budget with no extra funding for anything.
“We are going to have budget pain for years to come and that is daunting to say the least,” Mullin said.
One item on Mullin’s agenda was to be a climate change resiliency bond estimated to be about $7 billion and aimed for the November ballot. It was to be the centerpiece of the Assembly’s work this year, he said.
Now, Mullin is considering the possibility of shifting it so it becomes almost an economic development bond and a state-level stimulus plan for job creation. Though Mullin said it hasn’t been presented to the governor that way, it’s a sign of the rapid state of change.
“So much has happened so quickly, it has taken everyone by surprise,” he said.
Of that, there is no doubt.
***
In crisis management and communication, government officials require access to consistent information. Same could be said for newspapers, which act as agents of the public. When officials talk to us, they are talking to the community.
In the past two weeks, we have seen dramatic changes to public access. Out of necessity, government meetings are online rather than in person with new ways to include public input and access. It seems to be going well, but worth keeping an eye on.
Another development is County Manager Mike Callagy has been conducting regular teleconferences with city managers and police chiefs and another with elected officials to ensure everyone has the same information. A move by the governor over the weekend tweaked the state’s open meeting law to allow a majority of elected officials of one governmental body to listen in.
While this is deemed necessary, it is also worrisome. Think about this for a moment. There is a crisis, city councils move their meetings online, dozens and sometimes up to 100 elected officials receive information and ask questions in a conference call closed to the public. While no direction is given, there can be consensus generated — with no public representative or member of the press to make sure.
Callagy on Friday said there will be a separate teleconference established for the press next week so we can get most of the same information and ask questions. It’s not perfect, but it’s the right move and shows a certain amount of responsiveness and interest in transparency.
Let’s be clear. The county’s management of this crisis has been excellent and its communications team has responded to inquiries as best they can considering the depth of new developments every day and sometimes multiple times a day. By all accounts, Callagy has been the right man for this job and his staff has been stellar.
But our job is to get information to people quickly and in a responsible fashion. We will always do that in whatever way we can. Our job also is to worry about consolidation of power and lack of transparency — even in times of crisis.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
