Given its proximity to the water, Redwood City’s Inner Harbor is considered by many to be a jewel in the city’s crown. If it is a jewel, I’d classify it as a “diamond in the rough”: it has a lot of potential, much of which has yet to be realized.
The Inner Harbor is located on the Bay side of Highway 101 and is bounded roughly by the highway, the main body of Redwood Creek, an arm of Redwood Creek that extends toward Seaport Boulevard, and Seaport Boulevard itself — minus the large Granite Rock Co. facilities along Blomquist Street and a handful of parcels that abut Seaport Boulevard.
One of the things that makes our diamond rough is the diverse group of interests that own or control portions of the area. These include Jay Paul Company, which hopes to build a large office complex along Highway 101; Strada Investment Group, which is currently building 131 townhouses along the main body of Redwood Creek; and San Mateo County, with its Maple Street Correctional Center on one parcel and its Maple Street Shelter on another. Redwood City itself is also part of the group: it controls not only the creek itself, but also four parcels. One of these is occupied in large part by the city’s police station, while another and a portion of a third are leased to the Bair Island Aquatic Center (BIAC), a private rowing club. Redwood City’s remaining land is as-yet undeveloped, although it plans to temporarily use some as safe parking for RVs.
Back in 2013, Redwood City’s Inner Harbor Task Force began to develop a vision and a Specific Plan for the area. The vision they produced was “to create a unique and vibrant neighborhood and destination on the Bay, and to connect Redwood City to its water’s edge in a manner that values and enhances the natural environment, serves as a regional model for waterfront communities and adaptation to sea level rise, and celebrates and preserves Redwood City’s heritage.” Unfortunately, though, for a variety of reasons they were unable to develop the Specific Plan beyond the draft stage, and it was never officially adopted by the City Council.
In the nearly five years since that draft plan was produced, the Maple Street Correctional Center, then under construction, was completed; Docktown Marina, Redwood City’s last floating home community, has mostly been shut down; and the elevation of the adjacent property for Strada’s townhouse project has gotten underway. Other portions of the area, though, remain undeveloped, including Jay Paul Company’s property and two of Redwood City’s parcels.
Recent activities signal that it’s high time for the city to decide what it wants to with its Inner Harbor properties. By whatever means the city chooses to come to its decision, clearly it will need to be informed by plenty of public input. Input that, ideally, is based on personal observations and thought.
I often spend time walking through the Inner Harbor, and recommend that others do the same. Of course, you could just drive through it. Either way, though, you’ll find an area that largely feels neglected. Spend time looking at what is there today: the Maple Street Shelter (which badly needs to be replaced) and the now unused women’s jail, both at the end of Maple Street; BIAC’s extensive facilities along the creek; the mostly empty (except for some county office trailers) city-owned lot at the intersection of Maple and Blomquist streets; the partially overgrown lot, also city-owned, being used by local auto dealerships for vehicle storage; and, of course, the creek. Also check out the adjacent Graniterock operations, which although outside the area studied by the task force, affects the local environment.
After taking in how the area is being used today, crank up your imagination. Start by picturing the housing community on the land under development. Between it and the creek will be a public path leading from the “Bridge to Nowhere” out to where Docktown’s launch ramp stands today — and where ultimately a small waterfront park and a new public boat ramp will be located. Then, consider possibilities for the undeveloped parcels. What is the best use for this waterfront and water-adjacent land? Parks? More housing? Offices? Something else?
The Inner Harbor may someday be a crown jewel, but you must look beyond today’s rough conditions to see it. The city appears poised to hear from those of us who see potential for the area, and once they begin, the more ideas and opinions they receive the better. As potential beneficiaries of whatever the city chooses to do with the Inner Harbor, it behooves us all to explore this rarely visited part of Redwood City and then help shape the city’s vision for its “diamond in the rough.”
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
