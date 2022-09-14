Heresy is alive and well in San Bruno. And it has nothing whatever to do with religion. Or maybe it does in a warped sort of way.
A developer focused on that North County town, shockingly, is going against the collective wisdom imposed by politicians and social engineers in the state’s Capitol (some of whom live and dictate policy right here on the Peninsula) by seeking approval to build an entirely new neighborhood comprised of that dreaded suburban dwelling, the reviled single-family home.
SummerHill Homes wants to construct 156 single-family houses on the site of the former Crestmoor High School. Of those, 116 would be priced at market rates; the others would be priced lower.
The plan is a bold one because it appears to disregard the intent of state lawmakers to force California communities to build duplexes, triplexes and accessory dwellings on properties currently zoned R-1 for single-family homes.
SummerHill’s proposal, which will require approval from San Bruno policymakers, also confirms something that should seem rather obvious: The market for individual homes in R-1 neighborhoods is very strong.
Despite that economic reality, we can expect the developer’s vision to endure pushback as the approval process picks up steam. Pressure from “progressive” elements is probably just around the corner.
FOOD TRUCK MANIA PERSISTS: It’s been the season for street fairs. Up and down the Peninsula, towns have been closing off main drags in their various business districts to feature food, wine, music, purported artwork, jewelry items, notions booths and other pleasant distractions as summer winds down.
Cuisine options are an integral part of the experience. Food trucks tend to congregate at these events. They were even invited to serve their taste treats at last weekend’s culinary bash at Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlingame.
A frequent favorite at these events is of particular interest for a dedicated subset of eager eaters: Bacon Bacon. As the name would imply, this mobile kitchen is devoted to all things related to the consumption of the popular, cured pork product.
May we politely recommend the Buffet of Bacon as an introduction to this wheeled genre. It’s a mouthful.
BULLET TRAINS BECOME BLANKS: Last week was a rough one for Caltrain, its employees and its customers. The heat turned out to be just too much for the Peninsula’s commute rail outfit.
It was forced to alter its so-called “bullet train” service as the mercury rose past 100 in some places. For all practical purposes, the bullets became blanks. The express trains were forced to slow down to a relative crawl, negating their very purpose.
The daily schedule was essentially kaput on more than one roasting afternoon. A major reason, as specified by Caltrain folks: Its aging engines were vulnerable to breakdowns in the heat. Can’t wait for “high-speed” rail on those same Caltrain tracks.
PUSSY PARADE AT THE PALACE: The Cow Palace, home of the Grand National Rodeo in October, has become creative over the years as it strives to fill available dates at the massive Daly City facility.
The days and nights of superstar rock concerts, political conventions, pro and college basketball, etc. have faded into the dim mists of memory. But now comes the San Francisco Cat Extravaganza scheduled for Sept. 23 to 25.
It’s pretty much what you might think: An event designed to showcase fabulous felines at their best. The public is invited to this celebration of these furry friends. Warn the mice and bring out the litter boxes.
DRUMS WILL SHATTER THE QUIET: Remember the public library? In decades past, it was a place for quiet research, silent reading, perhaps the discovery of a particularly excellent writer or two.
But, above all, it was a temple of calm where loud voices and noise in general were not permitted in any way, shape or form. It was a respite from the hubbub outside. Not now.
Check out today’s event at the Grand Avenue public library in South San Francisco. There, from 4-5 p.m., you are invited to bring your drum to participate in a massed drum circle. Earplugs optional.
