When you are on a city council, especially in San Mateo county, you have a different view of police. Public safety is your community’s top priority. You know most of the young men and women in uniform. Maybe you don’t know the bad apples, and there probably are some, but for the most part these are city employees who do good, help young people stay out of trouble through the Police Activities League, are assigned to the various neighborhoods to know and help the community and answer 911 calls and keep us safe.
I am outraged by the actions of some police departments and officers for way too long. I know there needs to be some kind of dramatic change. But to defund or eliminate the police department is beyond common sense, for communities of color especially.
While I have not joined any protests because of virus restrictions I have tried to understand what many young people are asking for. Here are some explanations from a handout. “We believe in the power, possibility and necessity of a police-free future ... . This is a new idea for many people ... . It’s not about snapping our fingers and instantly defunding every police department in the world. Rather we are talking about a gradual process of strategically reallocating resources, funding and responsibility away from police and toward community-based models of safety, support and prevention ... . The people who respond to crises in our community should be the best equipped to deal with these crises. Rather than strangers armed with guns who very likely do not live in the neighborhood ... we want to create space for more mental health service providers, social workers, victim/survivor advocates, religious leaders, neighbors and friends, to look out for one another.
“To really fight crime, we don’t need more cops we need more jobs, more educational opportunities ... more mental health resources and more of a say in how our own community functions.”
Some of this is already happening, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was the first out of the box to move some money from the police budget to community services. Some of this is true. We would have less crime if more people had jobs and more mental health resources. But, attempts to improve education in minority communities is often thwarted by people in that underserved community. In Washington, D.C., a strong superintendent tried to clean house and remove ill-prepared teachers to better serve students but was ousted because she was firing local people. Charter schools which often provide the only vehicle in poor minority communities for students to achieve a decent education, to graduate and often to attend college, are unpopular with many fighting for police reform.
Most police are ill-prepared to handle serious mental health issues but have to respond to 911 calls. Most would probably love to have a mental health professional respond but they would need police support in case the situation turned violent, which it often does. Same for domestic violence calls where police often end up the victim.
A councilmember told citizens who were urging defunding, “Please don’t tell me you’re doing me a favor as a black man by advocating for something that will only play into the hands of people against Black Lives Matter.” He’s not alone. South Carolina Democratic U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who was jailed during protests in his youth complained about those trying to hijack the swelling movement with calls to defund the police.
A police chief: “I first heard about the killing of George Floyd from my 16-year-old son. He grew up being told that policing was righteous ,just and honorable. I still feel that way. But I saw on his face that I might be lying to him. He saw what I saw — a police officer commit murder. It’s not even policing, it’s murder … I graduated from the police academy 25 years ago on the heels of the Rodney King tragedy. I was part of what was called reformed policing, where these issues would be addressed with community partnership and new policing. And 25 years later we are talking about the same issues. But I have to remain hopeful that the officers we are hiring now are going to make positive change hand in hand with the community.”
Let’s hope so. And with many police chiefs like this, we can.
Sustainable San Mateo County’s silent auction is open for bidding at charityauction.bid/ssmc. The live auction will take place on that same website from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 19. The virtual awards ceremony will take place July 10. Here’s a low-cost way to support an important community organization. Some of the auction items are amazing. Check it out.
