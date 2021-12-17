Christmas season begins Dec. 1. No sooner, no later. I know this because my daughter tells me, and she has very strong opinions about it.
I learned of this last year when she woke up on Dec. 1, turned on Christmas music, and proceeded to take about two hours to make a 5-foot construction paper Christmas tree. She then asked when I was going to bring out the two boxes with the decorations and lights, and said we need to get a real Christmas tree as soon as possible. Her directions were CEO-like, pointed, focused, direct. It was Dec. 1 after all, time to decorate. I’m not sure how I feel about that.
But back to my point. As with most children, my daughter really loves Christmas. And why wouldn’t she? There’s attention, fun, gifts and get-togethers (cautious ones and definitely fewer nowadays). But she draws the line at decorating before Dec. 1. I believe getting around to it the weekend after Thanksgiving is acceptable, and have always been impressed with the people who drive around with their freshly cut trees the Friday after Thanksgiving. Go getters, right? But if it falls before Dec. 1, it’s wrong, at least according to my daughter.
I do not know where she got this notion, but it seems to be based on the premise of the organization of time and giving everything its own space. I wish this was the case with her room, but it’s not. Unless you consider that the space of her room is actually a black hole, and the typical rules of physics do not apply. This must be it.
So Halloween begins on Oct. 1, and ends Nov. 1. Thanksgiving begins the week of that Thursday, and last through that weekend unless Dec. 1 falls on it. Dec. 1, of course, begins Christmas season, which lasts until Jan. 1. If that falls on a weekend, then it’s decorations down right away but, if not, you might have an extra week. I’ll have to let you know about the week after New Years since I’m not 100% sure but will surely find out.
And she is pretty serious about it, and directs others to abide by her wishes. She is generally a live-and-let-live person, but is a stickler about a few things. And no, I have no idea where she gets that. Anyway, there is a boy at her school who wore a variety of holiday gear, Christmas sweaters, reindeer antlers, etc. just to troll her in the weeks leading up to Dec. 1 and I was also impressed by that amount of effort. She too enjoyed it.
I’m not much of a decoration guy. I know plenty who go whole hog but that’s not me. Since I’m in charge of the exterior display, it’s usually bare bones. This year, I decided to try an extremely small display of an 18-inch pine bush and a set of lights in a central portion of our front yard. You know, understated, subtle. Dare I say classy? More is needed of course, but we can add as we go, I was informed. So the display will grow slightly this weekend. Not too much. But they must, I was told, come down in a timely manner. I was also recently informed that San Diego has the right way of doing things. Apparently, San Diego residents can get fined $250 if decorations are kept up after Feb. 2. She has done her research. She also asked me if there is a possibility of getting that kind of law passed around here. I did make the mistake of saying there might be more important things with which to be concerned, and I might as well have said Christmas was canceled or that candy canes are bad for you. So if there is any elected official interested in the youth vote, or at least one youth vote in some election cycle pretty far into the future, exploration of this topic would be very much appreciated.
In the meantime, we are now in the heart of the holiday season since the half way mark passed at noon Dec. 16, according to my daughter. It’s full swing time.
And that means more Christmas music, holiday cheer, candy canes, ice skating, hot chocolate and careful and safe get-togethers. Presents too. If you haven’t gotten to decorating, it’s high time, and you may even be delinquent. Just be sure to take them down in a timely manner. For her.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.