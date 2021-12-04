On Monday, my wife and I purchased our Christmas tree (we’re old school when it comes to the holidays, preferring a real tree). Having waited too long last year, to the point where the pickings had become quite slim, this year we determined to get one soon after Thanksgiving. That proved to be a wise decision. We had a number of good-looking trees, of the right size and type, from which to choose. And we were able to buy from a lot close to home.
Christmas tree vendors are making good use of the fenced areas adjacent to the municipal parking lots squeezed between El Camino Real and the Caltrain tracks. We patronized the Honey Bear Trees lot located roughly opposite Trader Joe’s, one of two Christmas tree lots along that stretch of El Camino Real. But we had other choices, including the Honey Bear Trees lot at 955 Woodside Road in Redwood City, and the lot in the parking lot of St. Pius Church, at 1100 Woodside Road (it has limited operating days and hours; check before you go).
Although I prefer real trees, I admit to being tempted by some of today’s artificial ones. In particular, Balsam Hill, a maker of high-end artificial Christmas trees, makes some that look extremely real. Although not cheap, they come pre-lit, and can be used year after year. Coincidentally, Balsam Hill is headquartered in Redwood City; its corporate offices are located on the second floor of the downtown Bank of America building. To see its trees (and get the best deals), though, head to their outlet store in Burlingame, at 1561 Adrian Road. There you can see and touch the various tree sizes and styles, and play with the various lighting options.
On Wednesday night, my wife and I hauled our Christmas lights down from the attic and set about putting them on the tree. As she was stringing lights, I found myself doing something I thought was no longer necessary. Half of the lights on one of our strings weren’t working, and I ended up sitting on the floor, swapping bulbs in an attempt to get them working. I had thought that our tree lights were LEDs, and thus relatively trouble-free, but quickly realized that they are miniature incandescent bulbs, wired in such a way that one missing bulb causes half of the string to go dark. I never did manage to get everything working properly on that one string, prompting a trip to the hardware store for a replacement. I’ll at least salvage the working bulbs from the bad string, to keep the remaining strings working for years to come.
The bin with the tree lights also holds our house lights (which are indeed LEDs, to save power). I have yet to hang those, but after years of climbing ladders and carefully stapling them to the eaves, one year my boys and I took the time to put cup hooks along the back side of our eaves. Then, I carved a wooden tip, with a notch capable of holding a wire, to fit a telescoping aluminum pole I obtained from a pool supply store. This contraption lets me quickly hook (and later, unhook) the strings of colored lights onto the cup hooks, all while remaining safely on the ground. Now I need only climb a short ladder to plug the first string into an outlet I purposely installed right below the garage eave, an outlet permanently wired to an easily accessible wall-mounted timer.
Our holiday display may be simple, but some folks enjoy going all out. While you can find such homes scattered throughout our residential neighborhoods, in some cases neighbors get together and form awe-inspiring clusters. Two of my favorites are Eucalyptus Avenue in San Carlos, and Dewey Street in Redwood City. In a group or not, decorated homes in Redwood City are once again eligible for entry into the city’s annual Holly Jolly Home Decorating Contest (see the city’s website; enter by Dec. 19). The judges will be awarding prizes in a handful of categories, and will afterwards post a video featuring the winners.
Redwood City itself is doing its share of decorating, of course. In addition to the illuminated trees and strings of colored lights now brightening up our long winter evenings, the city, in conjunction with the Redwood City Improvement Association, has paid special attention to Courthouse Square. There they’ve added an oversized illuminated ornament you can stand inside and use to frame that perfect holiday photo.
For those reading this on the morning of Dec. 4, know that Redwood City is holding its annual Hometown Holidays Celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And from 1-2 p.m. that same day, you can enjoy a handbell concert in the San Mateo County History Museum.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
