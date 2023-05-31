Please forgive the uncharacteristic rant below. But recent events have compelled it. Here goes:
As the debate over the federal government’s operating debt limit has proceeded this spring, we constantly hear dire predictions that Social Security paychecks could be delayed or reduced if a solution to the controversy isn’t found in time, among other worrisome fiscal concerns, both real and imagined.
If nothing else, that stated threat to the nation’s old-age, quasi-pension program has confirmed what has been noted before by analysts and actuaries from all points on the political compass: The so-called Social Security Trust Fund’s purported surplus is a myth, a charade, a fraudulent stash of cash that exists only on paper and in the fertile minds of creative federal accountants and their enablers.
Why? Because the Trust Fund, which is supposedly a safe storehouse of vast tax reserves, contains only IOU’s, government promises to pay back the massive Social Security surplus sums taken by the U.S. Congress to help fund its myriad programs over decades.
There is nothing tangible left in the fictional Trust Fund reserve, no dollars, no gold, no silver, no property, not even art work or other collectibles. There is zippo, nada, only smoke and mirrors.
The sad and revealing irony is that the Social Security system has indeed produced a gigantic surplus since its inception in the 1930s, a veritable mountain of excess money, currently estimated by authorities to be $2.8 trillion — but only on paper.
If the Trust Fund reserve actually contained $2.8 trillion in real assets, there would be no problem at all in getting out those fully-funded monthly checks to 66 million recipients for a healthy period of time, years in fact, debt-limit strictures or not.
It wouldn’t be an issue or a talking point for derelict federal officials and a hopelessly compliant doomsday-happy media.
Naturally, you won’t hear many (if any) of our elected federal authorities come right out and state the truth about the imaginary Trust Fund surplus. It’s too damning and disturbing.
By doing so, it would expose them as inept and dishonest, failed shepherds of taxpayers’ cash. So hypocrisy and malpractice persist. And the bogus Trust Fund reserve account remains an empty shell.
REIMBURSEMENT WILL BE DICEY: Here’s one more depressing note on the Social Security Trust Fund’s ephemeral $2.8 trillion “surplus.” It’s not pretty.
Since those money has been used up by Congress in its ever-escalating spending excesses, what will happen when Social Security trustees need those missing bucks (and the listed interest as well) to shore up the system?
You guessed it. The public, the same folks and businesses that created the surplus in the first place, will wind up footing the bill, one way or another.
And you can thank your friendly federal legislators for ignoring what’s coming down the pike. In the end, this boondoggle has become too big and politically dangerous for them to address in a timely fashion. But the Piper will have to be paid at some point.
Have a nice day.
EVEN YOUR CHICKEN IS INVITED: The 81st annual San Bruno Lions Club Posy Parade is scheduled for this Sunday at 11 a.m.
The child-centered, floral showcase got its start originally as a modest, local and low-key imitation of the Rose Parade in Pasadena.
The scaled-down San Bruno version of the much larger Southern California spectacle features eight different marching divisions, including one set aside to embrace small animals (even well-behaved suburban chickens are invited to the event).
Participants, human or not, will line up at 10:30 a.m. on the 600-block of Linden Avenue west of El Camino Real. The march will conclude at San Bruno City Park off Crystal Springs Road.
For more particulars, call (650) 438-3504.
NEW BEACHFRONT PROPERTY?: Remember that barrage of damaging winter storms? Predictions persist that such weather will reduce or eliminate swathes of local beaches in the future.
On the bright side, that would mean some current acreage, located inland, could become new beachfront property at some point.
That would open up a whole new world of possibilities for real estate speculators. Think about it.
Email: johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.