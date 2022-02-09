Daly City’s Jefferson High School turns 100 this year. Preparations are under way to observe the centennial of San Mateo County’s fifth oldest public secondary institution.
Sequoia High School in Redwood City (founded in 1895), San Mateo High School (1902), Half Moon Bay High School (1909) and South San Francisco High School (1913) are older.
Jefferson’s birthday main event is scheduled for March 26, beginning at 11 a.m. on the Mission Street campus (pandemic protocols willing). The day’s activities are set to include a parade, car show, food, beverages, music and other diversions marking the school’s important anniversary.
Jefferson was founded in 1922. In its first year of operation, the school had a recorded student body of 50 housed on the site that eventually became the location for an elementary school. Enrollment now is 1,250.
Construction work on its present campus was completed in 1925, then renovated and improved in 1963.
The creation of the high school back in the 1920s was also directly linked to the birth of the Jefferson Union High School District. Today, the district embraces four comprehensive secondary schools and a continuation school.
The district serves youngsters living in Brisbane, Colma, Broadmoor, Pacifica and Daly City.
At one time, the district had a fifth campus, Serramonte High School in Daly City. That enterprise was closed in the 1980s due to declining enrollment.
WHERE IS THE VINYL COMMUNITY?: Your devoted scribbler is always on the alert for any fresh cultural perspectives that might be worthy of publication for our vast and diverse readership.
Here’s a new favorite that strikes a chord. A recent piece in an online media outlet went to some lengths to describe an individual who represented what was termed “the leather community.”
After diligent research into this matter, it was revealed that the phrase referred to folks with a distinctive fondness for all things leather, a fetish for it if you will. To each his (or her) own, of course. Live and let live is the guiding motto in this space.
But the designation did raise a question or two: What about “the leatherette community” or “the naugahyde community” or “the gabardine community? Do they exist? If so, where do they gather, shop, dine and cavort? We need some answers. Or a fresh pair of designer chaps.
TEMPER THOSE GRAND STATEMENTS: Here’s a plea that will probably go unanswered, if not discarded without much comment: When a local municipal or county politician makes a grand statement espousing a legislative matter or cause over which he or she has utterly no control whatsoever it would be helpful if projected public costs are at least mentioned.
It has become almost an epidemic out there. A recent example involves single-payer health insurance, whether statewide or national in scope. It’s a theoretical (and highly controversial) concept that has vocal backers sitting on various city councils that have no authority at all in this matter.
And the vast amount of taxpayer dollars involved are given short shrift, if any at all. So what’s the point? Is it pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking or simple political pandering? Who knows?
CHECK OUT A RESIDENTIAL MINI-ME: The local housing crunch has generated more than a few creative attempts to increase the supply of available living space. One stark case is ongoing in Burlingame.
There, a modest home near the Caltrain rail line is for sale at a listed price just under $2 million. And there’s a bonus: A tiny additional dwelling unit, all of 175-square feet, is included in the deal. It has its own separate address and is described as “a junior ADU.”
“Junior” indeed. Let’s call it what it is, the trend-setting Mini-Me of ultra-petite Burlingame residences.
NOTHING TO SAY, HOW TO SAY IT: Let’s conclude this weekly sermonette with a sage observation provided by eminent 20th century Austrian writer/satirist Karl Kraus.
He stated, only somewhat in jest, that “a journalist is someone with nothing to say and knows how to say it.” Ouch.
Maybe bumbling Ron Burgundy, trapped in his glass cage of emotion, was right after all.
You can contact John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
