The ongoing saga of disgraced former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo has a strong whiff of a somewhat similar scandal that rocked the district a half-century ago.
The dollars involved were not on the scale of the present litigation (which is said to approach $1 billion when all aspects of a collection of construction bond projects, along with interest and fees, are tallied) but comparisons remain apt.
Back in the early 1970s, the district’s taxpayers, much like now, had approved a bond package for a variety of capital improvements. Trouble erupted not long after that successful tax election.
The district’s business manager, Matt Fasanaro, became the object of intense legal scrutiny. He eventually had to leave the district’s employ under a dark cloud.
The Galatolo case appears to be at least as significant as the Fasanaro controversy, if not more so. Again, the root of the matter involves activities and decisions involving a large construction bond package and charges of pay-for-play involving district vendors who are also being sued by the district.
Still, the allegations of fiscal impropriety surrounding the latest scandal remain to be proved. The case has been ongoing for several years. Galatolo remains free and out of jail on bail.
Unfortunately, history (especially for the district’s taxpayers) seems to be repeating itself.
NEW TREE FLAP SEEMS CERTAIN: Burlingame boosters like to refer to their town as the “City of Trees.” A primary example in that direction are the rows of stately eucalyptus trees that line El Camino Real through much of that burg.
The towering fauna has been a cherished part of the community for nearly 150 years, or since Scottish gardener John McClaren planted them in the 1870s. They have even gained historical status. But they have become a problem.
When Caltrans authorities revealed last week that, of the 390 eucs along the four-lane ECR route, it was estimated that 90% would have to go because they are intrusive, disruptive and dangerous, it was almost certainly the opening shot in what may well become a citywide argument.
The trees have their fans. A lot of them. Some years ago, when a single euc on Easton Drive had to be taken down because it was a clear hazard, the howls were loud and long.
It got to the point that the tree was even given a name, “Tom.” Cutting it down seemed like a savage act of “euc-a-cide.” But come down it did.
Now, with close to 360 of its cousins at collective risk, a controversy seems all but assured. Again — and on a grand scale.
GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL RETURNS: Girls’ flag football is making a comeback. The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for competitive prep athletics in the state, has made flag football an official sport beginning in 2023-24.
It’s not new. A number of San Mateo County high schools offered flag football for females in the late 1970s, the years immediately after the federal passage of Title IX; that’s the law that mandated equal sporting opportunities for girls, among other things.
Here on the Peninsula, flag football was a seasonal option once traditional football was finished. Some of the same coaches mentored both sports. However, as more sports became available for female athletes, interest in flag football withered.
But times change. Now, more than 40 years later, it’s back. We’ll have to see if it can be sustained.
BOWLING FOR YOUNGSTERS TOO: Flag football isn’t the only new/old game in town. Bowling for kids is being promoted in a fresh, concerted way as well.
Four local recreation departments — Brisbane, Millbrae, San Bruno and South San Francisco — have teamed up to sponsor the North County Recreation League.
Bowling for middle school youngsters (in grades six through eight) in those towns is available on Tuesdays (4:30-6:30 p.m.) at the Classic Bowl in Daly City. The program will run through March 21.
For more information on this youth kegler effort contact one of those four recreation departments.
You can get in touch with John Horgan
