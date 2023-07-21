Earlier this week, state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, was driving cross country with his daughter to drop her and her car on the East Coast. While on his way to Sheridan, Montana, Becker shared a bit of success that was a year in coming but still has a long way to go.
Last year, Becker authored legislation, Senate Bill 1203, with what I consider to be a worthwhile goal, see how the state government can best become carbon neutral. The bill set a goal for all state agencies to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions from their own operations or as soon as feasible.
It didn’t come with any funding, however, and Becker asked for $12.5 million over a few years in this year’s budget. Instead, he got $2.5 million. That should kick-start some initial planning, he said.
One of the reasons why I think this bill is good is for the same reason Becker is driving a gas car across country despite his being very focused on efforts to transition away from fossil fuels. We’re not there yet when it comes to the needed infrastructure to transition to electricity based on non-carbon sources. I’ve read some pieces on driving cross country in an electric vehicle, and it seems like quite the adventure — not necessarily the best option for a busy state senator and his daughter trying to get to college by a specific time.
The main issue for many, when it comes to transitioning away from fossil fuels, is ensuring the infrastructure is in place so it doesn’t cost too much and is relatively smooth. At the individual level, it can be done, but it’s costly even with new federal and local incentives. Becker experienced that himself when he decided to put in a heat pump heater and water heater. It’s also one of the reasons he introduced Senate Bill 755, which seeks to streamline information on transitioning for the consumer and create a one-stop digital application for various energy programs.
Transitioning to an all-electric future is a pretty big lift and I have gotten the feeling much of the energy behind the proponents is shoot first, ask questions later — especially when it comes to the cost and details for the individual. Talking about the cost of new appliances is one thing, talking about the cost of a new electrical panel or an electric service is quite another. It’s the latter that can add up to tens of thousands pretty quick.
It’s one of the reasons why I wholeheartedly support SB 1203. If the government is pushing for this change, let’s see how well the government can make the transition.
“It’s leading by example,” Becker said. “It’s forcing the state to confront this issue.”
And in confronting it, it will also determine the challenges. The state has the same issues you and I have when it comes to transitioning: vehicles, electricity and buildings. For the state, there are fleets of vehicles all over in every agency: Caltrans, the highway patrol, utilities, corrections, parks, education, natural resources … you get the idea. And there are also quite a few buildings that need power. So how they set themselves up to transition will be very interesting and actually very informative on how to do such an enormous endeavor on a very large scale. We can see if such a goal can be met and apply those learnings at a regional and local level.
Another component of the goals is that if carbon neutrality cannot be met by particular agencies, what type of offsets can be used? While that is something Becker said he would like to explore, he also said it’s part of a larger discussion of how to reconfigure the state’s cap-and-trade program. To put it simply, Becker said, there is a difference between a low-quality offset, like paying someone not to cut down a forest they weren’t planning to cut down, and a high-quality offset. One example of a high-quality carbon offset is large-scale living carbon sinks through restoration of degraded mines or reforestation. I would think restoring Bay wetlands would also qualify.
With any massive project, there are tons of details, challenges and victories. And every road of exploration can take us in a thousand different directions based on what we learn. We wouldn’t travel the road without a map and a plan, just like Becker isn’t crossing the country now without a map and plan. SB 1203 will start creating that map for the rest of us so we can hit the road at our own speed and in the way that makes sense for each of us.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
