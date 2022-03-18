I’m not sure who came up with the phrase, the “bearded blur,” maybe it was me, but there is a stretch of bearded presidents from U.S. Grant, the 18th president known mostly from the $50 bill and his Union military service in the Civil War, to William McKinley, the 25th president, who took over in 1897. In between, those presidents did not inspire the nation out of our funk and their impressions on our collective memory is limited. It may not be fair, particularly when it comes to the snuffed-out potential of James Garfield, the 20th president, but it is so.
The Panic of 1893, a “great” recession that shook the nation leading up to the campaign of 1896, led up to McKinley’s victory. At the time, the Democratic candidate William Jennings Bryan, in his famous “Cross of Gold” speech, called for the silver standard, rather than the gold standard, upon which the nation relied. The gold standard had limited the nation’s monetary supply and moving to a weaker currency would aid the common man by cheapening debt. This was a populist idea, and a popular one at that.
McKinley, however, countered with the idea that America was better than that and that a stronger dollar would lead us out of the recession. He was right at that time. His presidency was marked by economic expansion. He took a weakness and made it a strength and shook the United States back into health. He was able to tap into the “can-do” American spirit rather than exploit malaise.
Theodore Roosevelt, who became president after McKinley’s assassination, often overshadows his predecessor for his energy, ability to bring the United States onto the world stage and in launching the progressive era. That’s deserved, but McKinley deserves the credit for setting the stage and shaking us out of our doldrums (and the bearded blur).
It was in 1961 that President John F. Kennedy was able to inspire us anew. Kennedy’s time in office was also cut short, but he is among our nation’s most notable presidents not solely because of his accomplishments, but rather how he was able to coalesce our sense of common American spirit. He told us we could achieve great things, and we believed him. Later, conservatives found inspiration in Ronald Reagan and liberals found inspiration in Barack Obama. Joe Biden is not someone who inspires, yet he was elected to be a steady hand.
What made McKinley and Kennedy and even Reagan and Obama remarkable is that they were the right person for the time and had the ability to convey a bigger picture in which we all had a role in our collective futures.
Fast-forward to today, and we are in a morale morass. Our national leadership has not inspired us in years. There may be a future leader who can bring us out of this, but we cannot wait for the rescue. We must do this job ourselves.
But how? Kindness, honesty, empathy and listening. Too often, in times of stress, we snap at others, lose our patience or simply treat others with disrespect. We feign kindness when we are actually being aggressive. We don’t always consider from where someone is coming and we don’t always listen to the words they choose to say and how they could represent an unspoken truth. There is often too much of an emphasis on winning over someone to our own idea rather than trying to come up with an idea that works for all.
We must know that people have differences of opinions, and that asking questions is not debating, and that even debate is not necessarily bad.
This is lacking right now. We may not be in a bearded blur, but we are at the point that we must find inspiration elsewhere. And where exactly is that?
In ourselves. Our nation is deeply split and a pandemic presented that even more clearly for all to see. As we exit the pandemic, we are faced with global uncertainty with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many find inspiration in the bravery of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the situation is sending us to further explore the past to seek context and meaning. History provides a guidebook to our own new experience where we can rebuild what it means to be an American people.
There are murmurs of this current experience in the past but this is indeed our very own absolute present. We have seen a change in our discourse, and not for the better, and our leaders can be too focused on optics or their own needs. Leadership is the ability to lift us up while serving the entire community — but perhaps that is now our own duty. This current blur represents a very real issue as our collective confidence is shaken, eroded. No more.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
