Greg Wilson

Nine years ago, in 2014, I wrote a blog post about all of the large construction projects then underway throughout Redwood City, as evidenced by the many construction cranes that were gracing the city’s skies. There were a remarkable number of large projects in the works at that time, many of which were employing cranes of one sort or another: Crossing 900 (the “Box” buildings, the construction of which required a pair of tower cranes); 601 Main St. (one tower crane); Indigo Apartment Homes (three tower cranes); Maple Street Correctional Center (one mobile crane); 24-Hour Fitness; and the Franklin 299 apartments, among others. Since then, the city’s skies have been noticeably clearer, marred by only one or two cranes at a time (or none). No longer, however.

ELCO Yards may technically be one project, but it consists of six separate buildings on the main site (plus one recently completed building at the corner of El Camino Real and Jackson Avenue). Each of the six multistory buildings will essentially occupy an entire city block, and each will sit atop a subterranean parking garage. Given their size and complexity, one or more construction cranes will be needed to build them. Because the project’s developer, IQHQ, has elected to construct the project’s four office buildings simultaneously (the two multifamily residential buildings will be built later), the site today is a flurry of activity.

