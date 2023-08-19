Nine years ago, in 2014, I wrote a blog post about all of the large construction projects then underway throughout Redwood City, as evidenced by the many construction cranes that were gracing the city’s skies. There were a remarkable number of large projects in the works at that time, many of which were employing cranes of one sort or another: Crossing 900 (the “Box” buildings, the construction of which required a pair of tower cranes); 601 Main St. (one tower crane); Indigo Apartment Homes (three tower cranes); Maple Street Correctional Center (one mobile crane); 24-Hour Fitness; and the Franklin 299 apartments, among others. Since then, the city’s skies have been noticeably clearer, marred by only one or two cranes at a time (or none). No longer, however.
ELCO Yards may technically be one project, but it consists of six separate buildings on the main site (plus one recently completed building at the corner of El Camino Real and Jackson Avenue). Each of the six multistory buildings will essentially occupy an entire city block, and each will sit atop a subterranean parking garage. Given their size and complexity, one or more construction cranes will be needed to build them. Because the project’s developer, IQHQ, has elected to construct the project’s four office buildings simultaneously (the two multifamily residential buildings will be built later), the site today is a flurry of activity.
Around the beginning of the year, the first crane — a mobile crane — was placed at the corner of Main and Chestnut streets. In early February, it was joined by a large tower crane. Together, the two have been helping construct the very large parking garage that will sit beneath two of the project’s office buildings. That garage is rapidly nearing completion, however, the cranes will undoubtedly remain for at least another year to do the heavy lifting needed to construct the two office buildings.
This week, I watched a small part of the assembly process for a tower crane that is now, well, towering over the block where Towne Ford’s automobile showroom once stood (they have since moved to East Bayshore Road, in Redwood City). This new tower crane is anchored to the bottom of the deep excavation that will make up that parcel’s three-level underground garage, and will assist not only in the construction of the garage’s upper levels, but also of the four-story office building that will sit atop that garage.
Midway between the El Camino Real site and the double parcel along Main Street is yet another ELCO Yards parcel. I also spent time this week watching a small crane and a drilling rig actively working on the lowest level of what will soon be a 333-space, two-level underground garage (atop which will be ELCO Yards’ fourth four-story office building). Whether a mobile crane or a tower crane will be brought in to assist with this particular element of the ELCO Yards project I cannot say, however, we should know soon.
Given how long it takes to build a modern office building, all of the ELCO Yards cranes will probably remain in place for at least a year. But they won’t be alone in Redwood City. Given the rapid progress that the Broadway Plaza project (at the corner of Broadway and Woodside Road) is now making, I expect to see a large crane or two installed on that site in the very near future. That project, which will ultimately consist of three office buildings and three multifamily residential buildings all atop a massive (1,657 space) underground parking garage, is being built in phases, with the residential buildings (and roughly half of the parking garage) being built first. So far, the residential portion of the parking garage has been almost completely excavated, and a portion of the concrete floor has been poured. Surely, a crane is in the near future for this project — if not more than one.
Those two projects aren’t all, though. Redwood City’s Development Projects website currently lists 10 “approved” projects that are seemingly large enough to require a crane in their construction. Approval in hand, these projects should be in the process of drawing up construction plans, obtaining financing, and securing building permits. Any or all of them could get underway in the next year or so, meaning that this time next year not only will there likely be at least four cranes still active on the ELCO Yards project, and one or two on the Broadway Plaza project, there will very likely be numerous others scattered throughout the city.
I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that 2014 was a record year for building activity in Redwood City. And I won’t be surprised if that record is surpassed in 2024. To find out, we need only look to the skies: The cranes will tell the tale.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
