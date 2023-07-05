You can make a compelling argument that San Mateo County is in the midst of its most impressive and sustained building boom since the post-World War II era that ended about 50 years ago.
The 2023-24 analysis provided by the county’s Assessor’s Office last week brings that statement into stark perspective. The numbers are revealing.
Some commercial and residential construction highlights from the Assessor’s new report are as follows:
• 24 million square feet of major new construction has been added to the county landscape over the last seven years.
• 13.7 million square feet of proposed major building projects have been approved.
• 11.2 million square feet of major construction is currently in progress.
• 44 million square feet of major future construction are under review by local planning authorities.
• Of the significant projects tracked by the assessor, 63% are commercial in nature, 21% are residential and 16% are of the mixed-use variety.
Looking at the data, there are no statistics that specifically reflect multi-story structures. But, it doesn’t take a Sherlock Holmes gift for intuition to posit that just about anything significant is more than one floor today. You can forget about seeing a surge in one-story strip malls. Those days are long-gone.
It’s the same hoary economic truism: Land here is simply too valuable; or, as they say, location, location, location.
The emphasis now is “up.” High-rises and medium-high-rises are changing the face of the county — for good or ill. There are few signs of a slowdown, for now.
It also begs the question: Are all of these new office buildings really needed now? The corporate requirement for in-person office work has changed, courtesy of the pandemic.
A BIBLE FOR THE ‘OTHER HALF’: It’s always instructive to obtain valuable insight into how the fabled “other half” lives, works and plays. As you know, that’s the fortunate and well-off demographic that all devoted capitalists yearn to join. We can hope.
Silicon Valley is rife with this moneyed species. The wealthy have proliferated in these parts, thanks to the vast sums produced by those innovative twin engines of the Peninsula’s economic success, high-tech and biotech.
Silicon Valley magazine, which shows up gratis in our mailbox without asking on a fairly regular basis, is devoted to the region’s luxurious (for some) lifestyle. It’s the bible of local excess. Its latest edition features “Best Of” lists.
You can quickly figure out that most of us will never access the bulk of the highly-rated professionals, businesses, et al. A personal pair of favorites: “Best Hair Transplant Procedure” and “Best Teeth Whitening.”
Speaking from long experience, a pleasant smile while you consider your fading follicles does go a long way.
HAIL THE LONG-GONE FAT BOY: In the grand pantheon of Peninsula fast-food outlets, it’s no great secret that, over time, too many have come and gone with little or no caloric fanfare. The cafe business is an unforgiving enchilada in these parts.
One outfit that did manage to stick around for several decades on El Camino Real in San Mateo and Redwood City was the Fat Boy Barbecue, a name (with a colorful cartoonish sign to match) that almost assuredly would not fly in today’s super-sensitive climate.
Still, the Fat Boy’s substantial pork and beef sandwiches were the dripping stuff of modest legend in these parts. The little restaurants disappeared quietly by the 1960s. Some of our waistlines never recovered.
IT’S A METAMUCIL MIRACLE: Hollywood never ceases to try to squeeze the last sou out of its fetish for follow-ups. If something’s a hit, then it almost certainly needs a sequel, no matter how iffy.
The latest move in that predictable direction is the “Indiana Jones” franchise. It’s fresh, new version, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” is gracing screens as we speak.
Harrison Ford, who will turn a ripe 81 on July 13, is back for one last computer-enhanced adventure. Let’s just re-name this one “Indiana Jones and the Metamucil Miracle.” Good heavens. Where’s that AARP card?
You can get in touch with John Horgan, no spring chicken himself, by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
You can get in touch with John Horgan, no spring chicken himself, by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.