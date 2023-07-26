It was probably inevitable. The stunning San Mateo County coastal acreage and lush rural mountain regions are just too tempting for eager developers.
That’s especially true when it comes to zealous housing construction advocates searching for parcels that have prime potential for new dwellings, preferably of the multi-floor variety.
Our county is comprised of roughly 70% vacant land, most of it in its purely natural state. A lot of it, particularly along the coast, is protected by state law and local regulations. Many county residents consider it sacrosanct. That hasn’t stopped people like state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco.
Wiener and his industrious Sacramento allies have been concocting plans to find ways to intrude on what has been relatively pristine property, both public and private.
These are the same persistent societal crusaders who have also set their sights on changing the state’s suburban landscape by forcing multi-unit housing in areas zoned for single-family homes — after families purchased their properties on the assumption that the zoning was firmly in place and a done deal. Not anymore.
Wiener, a hyper-partisan progressive San Francisco pol, has been single-minded in his pursuit of transforming the suburbs into his vision of his own dysfunctional, declining metropolis to the north.
All of this has put some Peninsula devotees of increasing the housing supply in a bind. They want it both ways. They like the idea of more living units; they don’t like the notion of tampering with the county’s open space and beachfront acreage.
The unfortunate answer so far: Cram as many apartments and condos into the limited space along the Peninsula’s Bayside as possible.
We see the wrenching result anytime we venture out into what were once relatively small-scale communities now sprouting intrusive, urban-style medium- and high-rise structures, most of them depressing in their monolithic sameness.
The situation shows no signs of changing. If Wiener and his cohorts have their way, it can only get worse.
PRINTED BOX SCORES A DELIGHT: Perhaps it’s a function of age. It’s not clear. But, for many of us, there was always something comforting about being able to examine baseball box scores in actual print each morning.
But it’s been a fading exercise. Most printed newspapers (the few that remain in operation) now disdain the publication of the complete daily minutiae of each major league game played the day before. They relegate this vital (for the sport’s devotees) material to the faceless ether of the internet. How unfortunate. How inconsiderate.
The presence of tiny agate type, minuscule statistical jewels, that can be pored over and digested at one’s leisure was a regular ritual back in the day. It has been sadly MIA for some time.
The Daily Journal, however, has brought the boxes (and major league standings) back for intense scrutiny. Once again, those who dote on these valuable summations can have their fill of the data that typically take up a full page, if not a bit more on certain busy days.
The names and numbers are most welcome. They have been missed.
FIREARM SAFETY CLASSES ON TAP: Maybe it’s a sign of the wary times we live in these days. A Burlingame enterprise is offering a range of courses in the safe handling and proper use of personal (legal) firearms.
The Bay Area Firearms Instruction Group’s classes customized for owners/users of a variety of weapons, taught by individuals certified by the National Rifle Association, are located at Dive & Shoot, located at 390 Lang Road near Burlingame Point in the town’s southeast light industrial/office neighborhood.
For prices and other information, those interested can call 650-315-3665. You must be at least 18 years old to take part in the classes.
WE NEED MORE INFORMATION: According to a published Redwood City police report, an individual recently complained about being bitten on the arm. But by whom? Or what? A bitter spouse? An angry child? An unhappy cabbie? A disturbed snake? An irked dog? A hungry insect? It was not made clear. We need more. Help us out here.
You can get in touch with John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
