For those who get anxious in group settings or unsure of their own opinions or how those opinions will be received by others, a new app is aiming to ease those situations and provide a higher level of comfort that you will be accepted by popular people and those in the know.

Called Conversation Starter, or also ConvoStartr, its proprietary software taps into the social media accounts of anyone within a certain distance to discern general proclivities and predilictions based on their posts and likes, while also measuring their popularity depending on their friends and followers, and how active they are. It then uses an algorithm to score their interactions, followers, friends and post counts based on the local area and its current political leanings and affluence level. It then uses that score to rank their social status, while providing you with a list of topics and opinions they are open to discussing depending on the setting. The topic list, called the StartrKit, shifts according to situation, meaning it skews serious when you are visiting a PTA meeting, for instance, then fun when hitting a social hour at a pub.

