For those who get anxious in group settings or unsure of their own opinions or how those opinions will be received by others, a new app is aiming to ease those situations and provide a higher level of comfort that you will be accepted by popular people and those in the know.
Called Conversation Starter, or also ConvoStartr, its proprietary software taps into the social media accounts of anyone within a certain distance to discern general proclivities and predilictions based on their posts and likes, while also measuring their popularity depending on their friends and followers, and how active they are. It then uses an algorithm to score their interactions, followers, friends and post counts based on the local area and its current political leanings and affluence level. It then uses that score to rank their social status, while providing you with a list of topics and opinions they are open to discussing depending on the setting. The topic list, called the StartrKit, shifts according to situation, meaning it skews serious when you are visiting a PTA meeting, for instance, then fun when hitting a social hour at a pub.
The StartrKit topic list gives you several topics to bring up to the general crowd congregated based on their overall scores and rankings, then identifies the most popular three to five people for you to start your own conversation. There, the topics are more specific based on their popular posts and summaries of posts people have about or with them.
Traditional topics include current events, politics and popular entertainment and is geared toward trending topics on a variety of social media. To encourage the general population to seek higher scores and rankings, a higher number of social media accounts and hourly interactions increases those scores and rankings.
The algorithm can also correct behavior when trending topics are beyond or below ones pre-approved by the quality assurance team at ConvoStartr, meaning if there are questions about privacy or posts that are unpopular, for instance, a flagging system has been created to ensure those with those questions or posts see their scores and rankings drop. If a user received a certain number of “flags” they are dropped from the system but can reapply after a set period of time and through an extensive appeals process. Though officials at ConvoStartr recognize pricy specialists have been hired to aid users with this process, they have no official stance on their use.
The intrinsic value of the app, however, is the ease with which the user can move in social circles by knowing in advance what people think and are interested in. It also enables users to repress any true feelings or thoughts that may not be widely received by the group. By eliminating worry about saying the wrong thing, or having an opinion that may not be readily accepted by a group or the company, ConvoStartr frees the user to speak freely amid certain self-identified confines to ensure they have the tools to be accepted by others in group settings.
ConvoStartr has several levels of membership. The basic level provides the scores, rankings and StartrKit for groups up to 10 people. The advanced level provides the same but for groups up to 50 people. The influencer level allows the user to shift the scores and rankings according to their own pre-identified ideals as long as they pass the scrutiny of the quality assurance team. It also assures that the user is in the top rankings of at least five other people in the immediate surrounding and provides them with advance topic answers based on ranked social media postings of what are being called super users. Only those who purchase the influencer level of membership are eligible to become super users, though certain potential high end people like athletes, politicians and celebrities will be automatically granted that level based on a pre-established set of criteria created by ConvoStartr.
For an additional fee, the app can speak into your ear through an ear bud device while you are in conversation so you can avoid the awkward moment of looking at your cellphone app while in conversation to obtain more talking points.
The possibilities are endless, and truly, this app will create a new freedom for us all. We will be free to avoid thinking for ourselves or questioning the larger group. We will know what to think and say without actually having to think at all. And by using the app and paying more for its growing list of features, we can become more popular and influential through no independent thought at all!
What a glorious time in which to live. Now that I’ve downloaded ConvoStartr, I’ve never been happier. Your opportunity for the same awaits. It would be absurd not to download it.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
