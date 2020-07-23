For the vast majority of its 28 years, Caltrain has been run by a three-agency partnership that has been a model of regional cooperation.
Not anymore. The irony, if you can stand it, is that the political interests that are undoing this long history now are accusing San Mateo County leaders of failing to act in a collaborative spirit.
So, let’s be clear. For decades, the way Caltrain is governed has not been an issue.
That the power is evenly distributed between San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties has meant that there have been stresses and strains. But because no one had the upper hand — including SamTrans — these stresses were resolved.
Who wants to change a governance structure that has never been a problem?
San Francisco and Santa Clara County and, more precisely, San Jose. Why?
In politics, that question is always answered with another: Cui bono? Who benefits?
Who benefits from overturning the long-effective structure under which Caltrain has operated and become a regional success story? The answer: San Francisco and San Jose, because they want to run Caltrain to their benefit. I’m certain they’re puzzled why the train even stops in San Mateo County, which both San Francisco and San Jose regard as a flyover county.
Now, San Mateo County’s political leadership is standing united against the efforts of San Francisco and San Jose to leverage a critical ballot measure and to force changes to a Caltrain structure that has only been successful. As an aside, Caltrain is seeking only one-eighth of a cent. Every other sales tax measure seeks a quarter or a half. Would that indicate Caltrain is actually a well-run organization?
Anyway, here comes San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo into the dogpile, saying, “We have fashioned — with colleagues in San Francisco and Santa Clara counties — a viable compromise.” Note that San Mateo County is absent from this effort in fashioning.
Liccardo concludes: “I encourage San Mateo County’s elected and appointed leaders to rise to the collaborative spirit that this moment requires.”
Only the special arrogance of San Francisco and San Jose would suggest that San Mateo County is falling short in its collaborative spirit. In the Caltrain partnership, no one has collaborated more.
Let’s look at their “viable compromise.” For some reason, one part focuses on who serves as legal counsel to Caltrain. Out of all the issues, why is that one called out? We’ll explore further soon.
The other is where the money goes, and they don’t want all of it to go directly to Caltrain.
Well, we’ve seen what Santa Clara County did with a sales tax measure that was supposed to include funds for Caltrain. All the money went to BART.
There are other issues behind the scenes — involving real estate in both San Francisco and San Jose, among others. There are long-standing issues of how the transit agencies in those communities have consistently short-changed Caltrain and have come close more than once to starving the railroad to death.
There will be more to say about this.
It’s almost tragic. These “big-time” communities used to name giants to the Caltrain board — San Francisco Treasurer Jose Cisneros, the legendary Tom Nolan, venerated Santa Clara County Supervisor Ken Yeager and the gruff but public-spirited Don Gage from Gilroy.
They understood that their commitment was to the greater good of Caltrain.
YES AND NO: It’s at the bottom of my column every week. Yes, I worked at Caltrain. No, they didn’t get me to write this. In fact, they may wish I hadn’t. That hasn’t stopped those guys at either end of the Peninsula to complain that some lobbying or leveraging is taking place.
It’s true: When they accuse you of something, that’s how you can tell what they’re doing.
ASKED AND ANSWERED: In last week’s column, I asked what was wrong at the San Mateo County Community College Board of Trustees. I’m forced to ask again.
As of this writing, there was a bizarre item on last night’s board agenda, proffered by Trustee Richard Holober. The brief proposal, scheduled only for discussion, bypasses the First Amendment to prohibit district administrators from raising campaign money from district contractors, even when that political work is on their own time. It won’t go anywhere, but the proposal provides some insights into Holober and how far he wants to take his vendetta against former Chancellor Ron Galatolo.
Last week’s column also urged someone to run against some of these guys. There’s good news — for the first time in years, there are contested races for two of the trustee seats. More on that later, too.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
