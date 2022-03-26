With fears of COVID dying down and the nation slowly inching its way back to pre-2020 “normalcy,” we face a renewed struggle between maintaining certain safety precautions and letting go of them. Mask mandates are one such concern around which there is heavy controversy — especially in the San Mateo Union High School District.
On March 10, the San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees discussed Superintendent Kevin Skelly’s suggestion to follow the California Department of Public Health’s new direction of a “strongly recommended” policy for masks instead of a mandate. The board voted unanimously to keep the indoor mask mandate at all schools within the district, a decision that they plan to maintain until at least the April 21 meeting.
This proclamation resulted in mixed responses from the general student body.
Some, like Ana Bolaños, a freshman at Burlingame High School, are strong supporters.
“Masks help stop the spread,” Bolaños said, “and we should be doing whatever we can to keep our community safe.”
Others disagree.
“I don’t support masks, I think it’s silly that people are so comfortable with them as if they are now an extension of their body,” said a senior at Burlingame High School who didn’t want to be identified. “Masks are a form of theater … and I am fed up with playing to it.”
Relating to this student’s sentiments, around 40 Burlingame High School students walked out of their classes on Monday, March 14, protesting the renewed mask mandate. The general consensus among all of them was that masking should be a choice, and students should be allowed to take their masks off indoors if they wished. The protesters sat out by the tables on the Senior Quad for around two hours, talking amongst themselves and occasionally chanting “Take it off” to other students who passed the group while wearing masks.
By the second hour the BHS principal, Paul Belzer, came out to the Quad and informed the students that they would all be receiving truancies for the class periods they were missing. He also attempted to engage in conversation with them to try and see their side of the issue, but reportedly had unsuccessful results.
Yet the protesters stay committed to their ideals.
“I think there are times when we need defiance,” said the BHS senior, who also took part in the protest. “The school district has disappointed us over and over again by saying that they would ‘open up’ but continuing to shut down … at this point we have no faith that the mask mandate will end when they say it will.”
Not all Burlingame High students are supportive, however.
[“The anti-mask protests are a bit ridiculous to be honest,” Bolaños said. “They’ve been dealing with masks for the past two years, what’s another month going to do?”]
Beyond BHS, the protest incited quite a bit of discourse across the school district. Indeed, the Instagram post made by Burlingame B (BHS’ student newspaper) regarding this incident received more than 600 comments. The discussions in the comment section got so heated, that the newspaper had to go through and delete the overtly offensive ones.
So far, however, it seems that the online conversations are where the aftermath of the protest begins and ends. No official message has been issued by Burlingame’s administration, and life continues in the school as if nothing ever happened. Only time will tell if the protests will have any lasting effect on the masking policy at SMUHSD.
Samidha Mishra is a senior at San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
