My room hosts a collection of trinkets and trash — all remnants of tangled memories. Each item has a piece of my heart: restaurant receipts from cherished moments with friends, postcards from my fifth grade best friend, and even broken sunglasses that immortalize shared laughter.
I’m not a mere hoarder, though — I have reasons. Whenever a minuscule memory is attached to an object, I’m always desperate to memorialize and tangibly hold it.
My habits as an overly sentimental, accidental hoarder have been brewing since my youth. Despite having the most storage space in the house, my six shelves are crowded with organizational bins filled to the brim with objects I haven’t touched in years.
Yet, being surrounded with my childhood junk comforted me. I’m afraid of the evanescent quality of childhood — I feel like things are constantly slipping away from me, including myself and my youth.
Most people don’t think twice about throwing out receipts and clearing junk, but I can’t bear the disappearing nature. My desk is a mess — a pile of useless objects crowding my workspace. To me, though, enduring the clutter is worth it. I’m afraid of sweeping it all away; I would rather keep the sea of objects than accidentally throw away a piece of paper that may have a memory attached. I’m paranoid that if I throw away that object, the memory will float away as well.
However, as I looked around my room, I realized I needed a deep clean. Not just organize my piles of movie tickets but actually clear out the junk, because new things are coming into my life.
I’m a senior in high school now. I’m no longer the little girl who carried the hot pink Hello Kitty bag still taking up half my shelf. I’m no longer the child in the back of the car, drifting asleep next to my shiny pink My Little Pony doll.
I’m the teenager behind the wheel this time, going to the mall or the grocery store. I replaced my doll and hot pink bag with a leather purse containing my license and wallet. The once-constant presence of my parents is swapped with the companionship of my friends. I’m the teenager who spent a month away from home across the country without my parents prompting me to complete basic survival tasks.
I’m growing up, and I’ll be moving out of my childhood home in a year. It’s the basic condition of life, however, I’m scared. I’m scared I’ll be alone in the big world and my childhood friends will forget about me when I’m away. I’m scared my parents will feel alone with an empty house.
I watched my sister leave the nest, but soon it will be my turn. She, though, made it seem exciting, and never completely disconnected from her youth. She met new friends, thriving in a fresh crowd. I’m grateful for the advanced age of technology: I still call her weekly, and she talks to my parents often. She could dial her childhood friends with a single click. I’ve watched my sister embrace adulthood, and though the path may be daunting, she has shown me it can be a thrilling adventure — a chance to flourish while preserving the essence of who we are.
I now understand letting go of the physical doesn’t erase memories — it just allows space for fresh experiences to weave into the tapestry of my life. I’m still not fearless about growing up, but now, I think I’m ready to clean my desk.
I cannot flee change, but now, I don’t want to. I think I’m ready to give growing up a chance. Now, I’ll also have room on my desk to do work.
Annabel Chia is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
