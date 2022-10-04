1987, honorably discharged from the Air Force after eight years, I sat on the floor of my Fremont apartment with a bucket of chicken, crying. I’d left a fantastic career because I couldn’t stay in the closet any longer. Lonelier than I could have imagined, AIDS was killing gay men and my only knowledge of gay life was bars, hospital rooms and funerals.
A few weeks into my new job I went to the cafeteria. There was a copy of the Mercury News with the headline “Gay Life in the Slow Lane” about the Billy DeFrank Center in San Jose. I called and a member of the board invited me to join him at the Thursday night chat group. Al was 75 years old and had only come out a few years before and he made me feel safe and welcome.
We got to the center where a big group of men gathered in a circle. A standard support group, people introduced themselves and shared what was going on in their lives. As I glanced around the room a young man caught my eye, Asian-mix, military-style haircut, mischievous grin, simply beautiful. He glanced up at that moment and noticed me. He smiled. Throughout the evening we did that dance of glancing and looking away. As the group broke up, someone announced they were going to a nearby coffee shop and anyone could join them. He walked up and asked if I wanted coffee. I did. We talked for hours.
Friday evening, on my first ever date, we went to dinner and a movie, “Maurice,” a gay love story. A half hour into the movie his hand brushed against mine on the armrest and I jerked away, thinking I’d invaded his space. Then, his hand once again brushed mine between the seats. OH! I thought, and moved my hand closer and he held it. I had seen many straight people holding hands in my 27 years but never understood why they did it. Now I did. What an amazing feeling, so gentle and intimate. Later, we kissed for the first time. Again, I had seen many people kissing and never understood what they got out of it, but now, heaven. I asked myself why I had waited so long. Why? The world said we were disgusting, perverted, sick.
Growing up there were no books, TV shows or PG films that explored same-gender first love. Any books that did exist, I learned later, typically ended with everyone dying. How could I possibly have known how awkward, quirky, funny, gentle and beautiful love could be? Today I can fill an entire section of my bookstore with age-appropriate books about LGBTQQI+ people and love, and people can watch wholesome sweet examples of first love like TJ and Cyrus on Disney’s Andi Mack. It took two seasons of glances before, at the show’s finale, TJ’s hand brushed against Cyrus’ hand and Cyrus finally got the hint and took the leap.
Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day and I’m grateful for the progress we’ve made and having so many positive LGBTQQI+ role models. With such visibility, however, comes a backlash. As one Facebook commenter demanded, “Why can’t you people just shut up already? Why do you have to be so in my face? Back in my day I knew gay people but they didn’t talk about it, there were no TV shows about it, no one had to read books about it.” Our voices and stories were needed then, during the time of AIDS, and are still needed with staggering LGBTQ youth suicide rates. Silence equals death.
In 1977, civil rights icon San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk used a phrase from “The Wizard of Oz” as a call to action for queer people around the world. “Come out, come out, wherever you are!” In order to gain freedom and equality, we had to come out so that friends, neighbors, parents, co-workers, all the people in our midst would realize that we were here, we were queer, we were people they loved and we needed allies. He was assassinated in 1978, but his words inspired millions who came out and today we see the results. The Trevor Project, which works to prevent LGBTQQIA+ youth suicide, coined the phrase “It Gets Better.” It does, but today, still, queer people face extreme hate and violence. This is especially true for trans people of color. Coming Out Day is next Tuesday. My call to us all is to come out, come out, wherever we are, as allies. Lives depend on it. Love depends on it.
And to those who haven’t yet experienced first love, if you’re at a movie with someone you like and their hand brushes against yours, ask for consent, and grab it. It gets even better.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on 25th Avenue in San Mateo.
