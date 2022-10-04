Craig Wiesner

1987, honorably discharged from the Air Force after eight years, I sat on the floor of my Fremont apartment with a bucket of chicken, crying. I’d left a fantastic career because I couldn’t stay in the closet any longer. Lonelier than I could have imagined, AIDS was killing gay men and my only knowledge of gay life was bars, hospital rooms and funerals.

A few weeks into my new job I went to the cafeteria. There was a copy of the Mercury News with the headline “Gay Life in the Slow Lane” about the Billy DeFrank Center in San Jose. I called and a member of the board invited me to join him at the Thursday night chat group. Al was 75 years old and had only come out a few years before and he made me feel safe and welcome.

