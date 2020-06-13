I’ve long been a fan of City Pub. I clearly remember the day they opened in 1991, and have been a happy customer ever since. To my mind, its success spurred the revitalization of downtown Redwood City. It was followed by other new business openings along that same block of Broadway, which then led to a slow wave of new, mostly successful openings throughout downtown.
I’m pretty sure that City Pub was the first downtown business to expand their outdoor seating by reclaiming the handful of parking spaces in front of their building. Thanks to our “government best” climate, their so-called “parklet” became a roaring success, and over time a variety of restaurants on the same block of Broadway followed suit. Today the block’s bright umbrellas and happy patrons signal that this particular block has a lot to offer.
Recently the San Mateo County Health Officer allowed restaurants to reopen for dining — but only outdoors. A lucky few, like City Pub, find themselves able to serve a reasonable number of safely spaced patrons. But most Redwood City restaurants don’t have this luxury. If they have any outside tables at all, most have just a few.
The behavioral changes we’ve all had to adopt to combat COVID-19 have put restaurants in desperate straits. Restaurants are a very important part of our economy; a significant percentage of our area’s workforce is employed in the food service industry, and restaurants generate badly needed taxes. Thus, cities have a large incentive to help them survive. To help, many Bay Area cities are moving rapidly to allow restaurants to expand onto the sidewalks and into the streets, hoping that people will feel safer dining out-of-doors and thus will return in sufficient numbers.
Two months ago in this very column I urged Redwood City to close a portion of Broadway and repurpose it for outdoor dining space, something the city is now proposing to do — and more. In addition to essentially closing Broadway from El Camino Real to Main Street, the city is also considering closing Main Street between Broadway and Middlefield Road (this likely would be a partial closure, so those who live in Main Street buildings can still access their garages). The city also intends to allow shopping centers to “utilize portions of their private parking lots for outdoor dining, carhop dining and takeout.” This would provide desperately needed relief to, for instance, the five restaurants in Woodside Plaza that are today trying to survive primarily on takeout and delivery.
City staff presented a somewhat complicated proposal to the City Council on Monday. The council was clearly supportive overall, though it suggested several simplifications to the staff’s plan. For one, the original proposal called for rotating street closures. However, they would require patrons to have to keep track of which segments of which streets were open for dining on any given night, which likely would dampen interest. Plus, rotating closures would involve the frequent repositioning of barriers and signs, something that would be labor intensive. The council pretty clearly dismissed the idea of rotating closures.
The council also indicated a preference for closing the streets seven days a week, although that produced pushback from city staff. Assistant City Manager Alex Khojikian indicated that doing so would likely raise legal issues. Then again, Palo Alto, San Carlos and Mountain View are making similar street closures, and they’ll be closing their streets for months at a time. So, one wonders what the problems are. But don’t be surprised if our closures are limited to about three days a week — likely from Thursday night to Monday morning.
The council’s one other major piece of feedback reflected on the pace at which the plan is proceeding. Although the Redwood City Council was formally introduced to the street closure idea back in mid-May, staff wasn’t planning to put it into effect until mid-July. Meanwhile, cities all around us have begun their own closures. San Carlos has already closed a portion of Laurel Street for outdoor dining, through Dec. 30. Palo Alto has closed a portion of California Avenue for the rest of the summer, and is eyeing University Avenue. Mountain View plans to close Castro Street on June 22 and, if all goes well, will consider making the closure permanent. Meanwhile, here in Redwood City, restaurants are starting to permanently close — Squeeze In (in the Marsh Manor shopping center) being the most recent. Recognizing that we have no time to waste, the council urged the implementation of the plan as soon as possible.
Throughout the Bay Area, cities are offering public outdoor space to restaurants as a way to help them survive. The idea seems to have merit, and Redwood City agrees. I only hope the city can move quickly enough to stem the loss of these beloved businesses.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
