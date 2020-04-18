My wife and I have become regular viewers of Gavin Newsom’s noon briefings, where he updates us as to how California is dealing with COVID-19. We paid close attention to Tuesday’s update, when Gov. Newsom detailed how our leaders will decide when our shelter-in-place will end.
Although we don’t yet know when that end will come, the governor mentioned seeing a ray of light at the end of the tunnel, and stressed that there absolutely will be an end. Whether that end is May 4 (the shelter-in-place order now in effect for San Mateo County extends until 11:59 p.m. on May 3) or May 15 or some other date, I’m increasingly optimistic that it’ll only be a matter of weeks before life will begin transitioning back to some semblance of normal.
When that day comes, though, it’s clear that our new normal will still involve restrictions until an effective vaccine is widely available — which isn’t likely to happen for a year or two. It also seems clear that restrictions won’t be removed all at once, but will be phased. Businesses that can more easily maintain physical distancing while operating will presumably open up first, likely allowing construction to resume and many service providers to reopen. I expect that retail, too, will be one of the first categories to reopen, at least for those retailers who can ensure that shoppers and employees alike can remain safely distanced from one another.
To that list add restaurants, which I imagine will be allowed to resume table service as long as they can observe physical distancing guidelines. Some of the changes to make this happen, such as equipping servers and other employees with masks and gloves, creating new procedures for back-of-house staff, and increasing the cleaning regimen certainly seem feasible. But most restaurants will also need to space out their tables, which in many cases will present challenges on the financial front. Restaurants, which typically operate on tight margins, need a certain number of daily patrons to cover their overhead and other costs. For most restaurants, spreading out the tables within the existing space will mean fewer patrons, and thus less income. While some number of seated patrons combined with the newly developed ability for some restaurants to do takeout and delivery should bring those restaurants closer to profitability, it seems to me that what they really need is more space. For that, I have an idea.
As you may have read, some cities, including Oakland and New York City, are selectively “closing” streets, restricting them to cyclists and pedestrians (with local traffic and emergency vehicles still allowed). The idea is to give walkers and cyclists, particularly in dense urban settings, more outdoor space in which people can maintain a safe physical distance. I’ve long advocated for doing just this with a part of Broadway that runs through Redwood City’s downtown, albeit for a different reason. I’ve always thought that the creation of a pedestrian mall running through the heart of our city would draw more patrons, not only enhancing Redwood City’s status as the “Entertainment Capital of the Peninsula” but possibly even encouraging more downtown retail.
Given our current situation, I think a case could be made for doing this as a way to help out many of our downtown restaurants.
Thanks to our generally good weather, especially during the summer, outdoor dining is a popular activity. A handful of Redwood City’s downtown restaurants have already expanded onto the sidewalks, but closing the street would let them expand even further. Other restaurants without outdoor seating could follow their example, and spill out onto the sidewalk. By using temporary barriers to close Broadway to vehicles — I’m picturing all of Broadway from El Camino Real to Main Street, with cross streets remaining fully open — pedestrians could be shifted entirely off the sidewalks and onto the street. Restaurants — and some small retailers, for that matter — could then take over all of the sidewalk and all of the parking area in front of their establishments, using it for safely distanced seating that would supplement the similarly spaced indoor seating. This added floor space might just be enough to enable some of Redwood City’s most popular restaurants to fully reopen, and hopefully return to profitability.
For another year or so, as our businesses begin to reopen and the economy starts to slowly rebuild, I don’t expect traffic levels to return to their pre-virus levels. Keeping a street such as Broadway open to vehicles seems more like a luxury when that space could better be used to help restaurants and retailers recover. At least until the weather starts to become uncomfortable, we should consider taking advantage of our glorious outdoors by closing one of our downtown streets as a way to help restaurants reopen.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
