Back when my wife and I purchased our 1920s-era Redwood City home, our heat came entirely from two horribly inefficient wall heaters and a living room fireplace. Having stretched our finances to purchase the house, it took us a few years to scrape together enough money to improve the situation. As it turns out, our switch to a natural gas-powered central heater came none too soon; the charred framing that had held our aging wall heaters in place let us know that we’d been tempting fate unknowingly.
We’ve enjoyed our little house for over 30 years now, but our warmer and warmer summers spurred my wife and me to consider adding air conditioning. Accordingly, about a year ago I began digging into what it would take to add a cooling stage to our existing system. It occurred to me that, while we were at it, we should also replace our then 25-year-old central heater with a more efficient unit.
With cities all around the Bay Area adopting new “reach codes” to help cut greenhouse gas emissions, I was aware of today’s shift from natural gas to electricity in new home construction. Doing so involves employing a heat pump instead of a conventional gas heater and electric air conditioner. Although our own project was a remodel, and not all-new construction, those reach codes led me to consider installing a heat pump instead of the conventional setup I had been contemplating.
As it turns out, because we were also replacing the heater, and not just adding air conditioning to our existing setup, the cost for a heat pump — which is essentially just an air conditioner that can run backwards, thereby heating or cooling the house as needed — wasn’t significantly more. We paid extra, however, having elected to go with a more efficient “multistage” heat pump instead of a cheaper, single-stage unit. The system we purchased usually runs in a low-power mode, maintaining the house at an even temperature. But when it needs to work harder — when we return home from a trip, for instance, with the heater having been off for days — the system kicks into high gear and warms the place much more quickly.
Removal of the old system and installation of the new one took just one day, and was something to behold. The HVAC contractor sent seven workers who seemingly were everywhere. Two spent a great deal of time under the house and two others were in the attic (where much of our system is located), while others installed the condenser in our side yard. Beyond mounting the equipment, they had to run a new 220-volt circuit and establish connections between the inside and outside equipment. Although testing by an outside firm and getting the city’s final sign-off occurred later, our system was up and running when the installers left for the day.
Including installation and removal, the new system cost $22,700. We could have paid less, but we’re very happy with what we got. Subtract what it would have cost to replace our heater and add air conditioning, and the couple of thousand dollar difference will be offset by our gas savings in just a few years. Our gas usage has dropped dramatically, from an average of more than 26 therms per month (natural gas is measured in therms; one therm is roughly equivalent to 100 cubic feet of natural gas) to just over five, which is what we’ve averaged since installing the system. Looking only at our gas bills, we’re saving roughly $400 per year. But cost savings aside, the real savings are in the greenhouse gasses we are no longer emitting.
Of course, a reduction in gas usage results in a commensurate increase in electrical usage. But several years ago we installed solar panels on our roof. Although those 12 panels weren’t quite enough to fully offset our usage even before adding this new equipment, we recently added an additional six that should more than compensate for the additional load. Because these new panels have only been online for a couple of weeks (supply and labor constraints having kept them from being installed sooner), we’ll need to wait a year to find out how closely what we generate over the course of a year will offset our usage over that same year.
There are a number of considerations that go into deciding to change from a conventional heating and cooling system to a heat pump. Such a change is not for everyone, but the more homes that make that change, the better for us all. Especially if those systems can be paired with photovoltaic panels. I find it fitting that our house is heated using energy from the sun. And I love that our house is cooled using the sun’s energy, too.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
