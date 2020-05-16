I miss my wallet. Oh, it hasn’t really gone anywhere — but then again that is kind of the problem. For the past several years, I’ve been either semi-retired or self-employed and working from home, depending upon how you define those terms. And even after I stopped my daily commute I maintained my routine, each day showering, shaving and dressing. An important part of that routine involved strapping on my watch, and putting my keys in one pocket and my wallet in another.
Since the imposition of our shelter-in-place, although I continue to wear a watch and continue to put my keys in my pocket (in case I step outside and the door latches behind me), my worn leather wallet no longer finds its way into my rear pants pocket. Instead it sits patiently on my dresser, waiting for one of those very rare times that I actually leave the house. And not even for all of those, in fact. When I take my walks around Redwood City, for instance, I often leave my wallet behind since I generally have no need to buy anything. In truth, these days almost the only time I take my wallet with me is when I’m driving somewhere, since my wallet also holds my driver’s license.
My wallet currently contains a pair of $5 bills, bills that have been in there for more than two months now. With everyone now being somewhat leery of handling cash, I’ve had no real opportunities to spend the little I have, and so I’ve had no reason to hit up the ATM for more. That’s a big change for me. I’ve always been mindful of credit card fees, including those that merchants must pay. Because of that, and for security issues — I’ve had to replace our credit cards more than once due to real or suspected fraud — I developed the habit of only using my credit card for larger purchases from retailers I trust. For all else, I would use cash or the occasional check. To facilitate this, I always used to keep several 20s in my wallet. But no more.
With our increased reliance on credit cards, technological changes in that industry seem to have come along just in time. Tap-to-pay is one recent innovation that simplifies the process, allowing you to pay without inserting your card into a machine. Another, which I have happily embraced, is Apple Pay. Apple Pay allows me to make many of my credit card purchases in a secure and sanitary fashion using nothing but my iPhone. Early acceptance among merchants was somewhat slow, but these days most of the stores where my wife and I shop in person — including Key Market, Sigona’s Farmer’s Market, Hassett Hardware, Walgreens and Whole Foods — take Apple Pay. As with a tap-to-pay card, I needn’t touch the credit card machine. After a tap of my smartphone and a quick glance at the phone to verify the transaction, assuming no signature is needed I’m smoothly on my way with no wallet required.
A lot of shopping these days is done online for either pickup or delivery, and there, of course, I’m buying by credit card. But when I buy online, both my computer and my smartphone fill in the relevant credit card numbers, meaning that for those transactions I have no need of my physical card — and thus again no need for my wallet.
So there my wallet sits, on my dresser. Even as San Mateo County moves into Stage 2, opening additional retailers only for curbside pickup, I expect that it will continue to mostly just sit. While I may find myself ordering from Kepler’s Books, say, for store pickup, I’ll still have paid for them online beforehand and thus will have no need to bring a method of payment (although I might need ID to pick up my purchase and, of course, I’ll need my license if I drive to the store. Things may change once we move into the later part of Stage 2, since that will allow the operation of dine-in restaurants, albeit with some modifications. Even then, I expect I’ll use my wallet sparingly; my wife and I will likely take a cautious approach to venturing out.
I have to wonder, after the world returns to normal, if my wallet will once again find its way into my pocket every day, and if I’ll go back to using cash as I once did. This pandemic has caused us all to view the world differently, and I can imagine that how we shop and pay for things may not ever go entirely back to the way things were.
I miss my wallet. And, maybe it’s just our long confinement talking, but I’m beginning to wonder if maybe it doesn’t miss me, too.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
