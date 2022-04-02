Nearly every morning for the past three years, I would eat a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast at precisely 8 a.m. Topped with blueberries, bananas and a drizzle of honey, my morning oats initially brought me a sense of unexpected comfort.
Before I knew it, I was hooked.
I soon found myself unable to go a day without my oatmeal — if I failed to start my morning with them, I would feel as though a vital aspect of my routine was missing. It was no less ingrained in my schedule than brushing my teeth, and if I didn't have my oats, I felt my entire day escaped from its typical course.
At a time when nearly everything in my life was changing, I began to depend on my oatmeal. While I was overwhelmed with homework and the pressure of making new friends in my freshman year, I always had something to look forward to when I woke up. While packing my schedule full of extracurricular activities during my sophomore year, I knew my oats would be there the next day when my busy nights were over. Accustomed to the repetitive months of lockdown during my junior year, I found a similar likeness to the routine of my morning oats.
Yet, as a senior in high school, change is approaching faster than I ever could have expected. My formative years of education are dissipating as what used to be my distant future is becoming a reality.
As this new phase of my life begins, my morning oats are just one of many practices I am learning to relinquish. While a flood of questions regarding the future roll in, I know I must become comfortable with the idea of embracing the new and unexpected.
While seemingly trivial, my breakfast routine is where I will begin to disrupt the comfort of repetition. These past few months, I've stopped eating at precisely 8 a.m. and instead eat whenever I feel hungry.
Beyond timing, I am beginning to explore new breakfast foods as a substitute for my oats. From yogurt bowls and frozen waffles to breakfast burritos, I now realize the sacrifice I made by closing off delicious outside options in return for keeping my oat routine intact.
My journey with oats has allowed me to reflect on the timeliness of routines. For many years, something as simple as breakfast food brought me great comfort and satisfaction. However, the point where they came to symbolize confinement rather than stability was where I finally let them go.
This is not to say I can never enjoy oats again; they remain a beloved and healthy breakfast option of mine. Instead, letting go of their comfort is a vital aspect of my journey to adulthood, however unexpected that may be.
Some routines are undeniably important, especially those involving work, school or personal hygiene habits. Personally, I have found healthy habits such as waking up early and journaling brings structure and balance to my life.
However, I have found that my constant reliability on repetition has made me feel stuck. In the upcoming months, many more aspects of my routine will undoubtedly be disrupted, and embracing new practices is my first step as I venture into a world of the unknown.
Isabelle Nunes is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
