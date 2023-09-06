There’ll be a hot time in the old town tonight.
Well, not tonight, but certainly on the evening of Oct. 13. That’s when those observing Burlingame High School’s centennial will essentially take over a significant slice of the community’s downtown.
The affair will be part of a two-day celebration surrounding the school’s 100th birthday, according to Rusty Knudsen, chairman of the committee guiding the schedule of attractions.
Planning for the centennial observation has been ongoing for more than a year. One of the aims is to make sure there is an emphasis on the school’s intertwined relationship with the town itself.
Located adjacent to leafy Washington Park, the school has become a community cornerstone even as its long history has been marked by several unsuccessful attempts to close it, the last one occurring in 1980.
The school’s importance to the city itself (and to neighboring Hillsborough which shares a 94010 ZIP code with Burlingame) is well-established and, today, set in stone, for all practical purposes. Burlingame graduates have served as the town’s mayor, police and fire chiefs and a long list of other civic leaders along the way.
Over the decades beginning in 1923 when the school opened (as a northern branch of San Mateo High School, by the way), it is estimated that well over 20,000 teens have graduated from the campus on Carolan Avenue.
Since its opening, the school has been expanded and modernized several times; the latest move in that direction is occurring now with the construction of a new, state-of-the art athletic/physical fitness facility.
Knudsen summed up his feelings about next month’s celebration by noting wistfully that it will be “more than just an event … . It is a nostalgic tribute to the memories we all hold dear from our days attending high school in Burlingame … . We want to bring together alumni from all generations and create a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will touch our hearts and remind us of the bonds we formed during out time at BHS.”
Here is the schedule of events for the centennial observation as provided by Knudsen and his committee:
Friday, Oct. 13
• Golf tournament at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Burlingame, with check-in at 7 a.m.
• Home football game vs. Wilcox at 7 p.m. to include honoring school Hall of Fame members.
• Downtown block party on Lorton Avenue from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
• Classic car show.
• Tours of the school and adjacent community center.
• Food, beer, wine and other beverages.
• Video provided by the Burlingame Historical Society.
• Demonstrations provided by school clubs.
• Music, comedy presentations, class photos.
• All events to be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the campus and in the adjacent park. Free parking is available in the area.
Updated details and information (including costs) can be found on the alumni group’s website, www.burlingamealumni.com.
ONE MORE TRADITION GOES AWAY: Mercy High School’s announcement that it is scuttling its “Crusaders” nickname, for decades used to identify its athletic teams, is one more step in cleansing the local scene of any and all hints of relics from a past with perceived social and cultural negatives, no matter how tenuous.
The Burlingame school’s athletes are now the inoffensive “Bears.” A legendary Catholic crusader, he of sword, chain mail, gallant steed and a handy papal blessing, apparently, had too many dicey connotations.
The same goes for some other Peninsula sporting nicknames (and images), including the “Indians” at Jefferson High School in Daly City and the “Cherokees” at Sequoia High School in Redwood City. Those schools have switched to the more innocuous “Grizzlies” and “Ravens” respectively, although spokespersons for those creatures have not been heard from.
The “Warriors” nickname at South San Francisco High School is being retained but any Native American images are verboten.
Whew. Let’s hope no one is offended now. But I wouldn’t count on it. Fretting victims are all around us and their distraught numbers seem to be growing with each passing day.
You can get in touch with John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com. His new book, “Cradle of Champions — A Selected History of San Mateo County Sports,” is available via https://historysmc.org/online-store. All proceeds benefit the San Mateo County Historical Association.
