I concluded my column last week by mentioning that, some years ago, Redwood City had initiated the process of creating a downtown park. I stated that “it’s been almost two years since we’ve heard anything” and expressed my hope that the project had not been forgotten.
In response, Christopher Beth, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, led me to realize that if I had only paid closer attention to the most recent City Council meeting’s agenda, I would have seen that indeed the city has not forgotten. At that meeting, the council approved an agreement with RRM Design Group to implement the first phase of a project to plan, design and ultimately build just such a park.
The “Downtown Parks and Bay Connectivity Project” consists of three main components: a park on the site of Library Lot A and the adjacent Roselli Garden; a park on the City Hall/Main Street parking lot; and a creek trail, with landscaping, following Redwood Creek from Bradford Street to the Highway 101 Pedestrian Undercrossing. It also includes pedestrian and bicycle connections between those components. Together, these make up an “urban recreation corridor” leading pedestrians and cyclists from downtown Redwood City out to the waterfront and the Bay Trail.
Community engagement is a key component of the project’s initial phases. Thus, in the relatively near future, the residents of Redwood City will be asked for ideas and opinions. But this project is not the only one that the city is now or will soon want residents to weigh in on. Redwood City residents, it seems, are about to be engulfed by a wave of requests for input on a number of major initiatives.
On Tuesday, the Planning Commission expressed what they felt should be studied as part of the environmental impact report for the city’s proposed Transit District. Until Sept. 27, members of the public are also invited to suggest impacts that this new district — which could contain a relocated Transit Center and a vastly reworked Sequoia Station shopping center, with office space and housing — might have on our city. If you shop, work or live at or near Sequoia Station and the Transit Center, or if you ride Caltrain or SamTrans, this new Transit District, and the projects likely to be built there, would affect you. Let the city know how it would do so, be it traffic, noise or whatever.
On Sept. 21, the Planning Commission will give input on another proposed EIR, this one assessing potential impacts resulting from amendments to the Downtown Precise Plan needed to accommodate the Gatekeeper development projects. Totaling some 834,000 square feet of new office space, 31,410 square feet of new retail space, and up to 1,200 new housing units (nearly 400 of which would be below market rate), those projects could significantly affect our quality of life, and thus the EIR also deserves our input.
On Sept. 30, the city is holding a community workshop (via Zoom) in which the public will be asked to “provide your input on the values and strategies that will guide the preparation of the Housing Element.” The Housing Element, as you may know, is a plan for the construction of new housing for all income levels. It identifies both where and how much new housing could be built, and shows how enough housing could be built to meet the anticipated demand at each level (demand is forecast at the state level, with values assigned to each city). Although the city needn’t actually build all of that housing, it must have a plan allowing for that amount, or more, to be built. Depending upon where it is built, and what form it takes, new housing could have a direct impact on those who currently live here. Thus, the need for Redwood City residents to attend these workshops (Sept. 30 is the second; there will likely be others), learn about the need, and voice their opinions.
If new parks, a new transit district, an updated Downtown Precise Plan, and an updated Housing Element are not enough, all of this is taking place while the city is in the middle of redrawing the City Council election districts to reflect the latest census data. This, too, is a process that benefits greatly from our input, since it ultimately dictates which residents collectively vote for which of the seven members of the City Council.
Redwood City is launching a wave of major initiatives, any of which could significantly impact the future of the city. While we residents will likely have a number of opportunities to weigh in on each, doing so as early as possible increases the chances that our opinions will be acted upon. It’s time to catch the wave! Watch for the many opportunities, and make your feelings known.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
