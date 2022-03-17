We talk about the issues in political campaigns. But it seems, always, not just sometimes, that once someone takes office, the issues they face are never the ones that were talked about in the campaign. It is the law of unanticipated circumstances, which I just made up.
One of the off-the-radar issues that will face the elected officials is the array of technology-related concerns (privacy, extremism, public manipulation and falsehood). The other is the changing workplace. These are connected here. Across the state and the country, representatives of Silicon Valley will be expected to provide some thoughtful expertise.
Meanwhile, people are starting to go back to work at the offices of local, high-profile tech employers.
Whether this constitutes getting back to normal assumes we know what normal is, or was. Predictions of the end of the communal, company workplace are exaggerated. All kinds of companies — law firms, public agencies, tech companies, to name a few — have a history of relying on human interaction as an essential element of the workplace.
Amid all the criticism that is wafting its way, Silicon Valley is now broader than ever geographically and technologically, as the biotech industry spreads down the Peninsula.
And it remains a place where new ideas are invented and the future takes shape. The list is astonishing — autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, next-generation phones — and includes things, I am sure, that are just being invented and are well beyond the bounds of my quite limited imagination.
Making all these new things requires a supportive legislative mindset. It also requires a dynamic work environment. The two are related.
Zoom may have been the mainstream tool of the pandemic, but it is no substitute for the face-to-face meetup, often unplanned, where ideas merge into something successful.
In short, the tech industry is not as awful as it is being portrayed, notwithstanding the accurate depiction of greed and self-idolatry turning up on some recent movies streaming on your screens. Neither has this country or this region lost its technological edge.
Still, there are genuine concerns about how the technology has exploded well beyond what anyone thought it could be.
It is always entertaining to watch underinformed members of Congress beat up on Mark Zuckerberg. But, for all his explanations about what Facebook is, how it got there and what he intends it to be, Zuckerberg pretty consistently looks like a guy who jumped on the back of a tiger and has no idea how to get off or direct the tiger where he wants it to go.
Despite all the rhetoric, his explanations about Facebook sound reverse-engineered. What happened and how it happened only occurred to him after it happened. And most of the energy appears to have been expended on plans to take advantage of it all.
For all the laws governing technology, the dominant one remains the law of unintended consequences.
If the goal is intended consequences, the best way to achieve that would be for companies to evolve backwards into the kind of corporate environment that was exemplified by Hewlett-Packard in the 1970s. This before HP was so badly misshaped that now there’s a company called HP and a bunch of other things that seem to do something.
Free breakfast, lunch and dinner at the company cafeteria is not a perk. It is a trap. It is designed to keep people at work. This is not the same as trying to keep people at the company, an ethos long gone from Silicon Valley.
A match to a 401(k) contribution is a perk. An employee stock option plan is a perk. Paying for college is a perk. These are perks for the employee and at the old HP, they were available to everyone, no matter the job. They are also perks for the employer. They tie the employee to the company’s success.
The Hewlett-Packard approach, for which it often was derided, was that employers should take care of its employees; the employees will take care of the customers; the customers will take care of the shareholders. Revenue goes up, stock value goes up, happiness ensues.
I called them perks. More precisely, they are incentives for employees to grow within companies, rather than have to change employers every three years as the only means of advancing professionally and economically.
And there ought to be financial incentives, embedded in legislation, that encourages companies to build for more than a quick turnaround and a rich sell-off.
In an era of economic dislocation and insane housing prices, this is a time when it is possible to set a new course to an old stability.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
