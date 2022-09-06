I have been attending many campaign openings for City Council candidates in San Mateo, and district elections make this almost a full-time job.

When I attended the campaign opening for Robert Newsom who is running against Sarah Fields it was like going back in time. It was held at Laurie Watanuki’s beautiful home with its authentic Japanese Garden. Attending were Lisa Taner, boardmember of the Beresford Hillsdale Neighborhood Association; Maxine Terner and husband Keith Weber (Terner was on Planning Commission when I was on the San Mateo City Council and she is the author of measures H and P which restrict heights and densities); former state senator Jerry Hill who served on the City Council when I did. Also attending were relative newcomers Lisa and Michael Nash and Rod Linhares and his wife. Linhares has lived here for 30 years but is getting involved in politics now as a candidate for City Council in District 5.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription