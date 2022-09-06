I have been attending many campaign openings for City Council candidates in San Mateo, and district elections make this almost a full-time job.
When I attended the campaign opening for Robert Newsom who is running against Sarah Fields it was like going back in time. It was held at Laurie Watanuki’s beautiful home with its authentic Japanese Garden. Attending were Lisa Taner, boardmember of the Beresford Hillsdale Neighborhood Association; Maxine Terner and husband Keith Weber (Terner was on Planning Commission when I was on the San Mateo City Council and she is the author of measures H and P which restrict heights and densities); former state senator Jerry Hill who served on the City Council when I did. Also attending were relative newcomers Lisa and Michael Nash and Rod Linhares and his wife. Linhares has lived here for 30 years but is getting involved in politics now as a candidate for City Council in District 5.
I did not stay to hear the speeches because they were held indoors and I am adhering to only outdoor campaign events but I am guessing Newsom advocated for protecting single-family neighborhoods. Some people don’t seem to understand the value of historic homes and why existing homeowners like things the way they are. I also understand that if you live in an apartment and are priced out of the housing market you may not see it that way.
Lisa Nash is a candidate for city council in District 1. She has opposition from a businessman, Nick Atkeson, who does not describe himself as a young progressive. At least he told me he might be progressive but he is not young. Mike Nash is head of the San Mateo United Homeowners Association, once a powerful force in city elections. Linhares, on the other hand, has a serious opponent in Adam Loraine, the well-respected member of the city’s Sustainability Commission. Loraine moved into the Hillsdale apartments recently so he could run for City Council. He used to live in North Central which is represented by present Councilmember Amourence Lee.
Loraine is an impressive candidate for those who care about climate change. He does not have the big bucks available to Linhares from the old guard but he will have the advantage in social media. I was told not to count him out. Can he pull another James Coleman like upset? Coleman, a young South San Francisco councilman, defeated a long-term incumbent Richard Garbarino. In Coleman’s case, district elections helped. For Loraine, it could be a problem since District 5 is the most conservative in San Mateo.
Sarah Field’s campaign kickoff was held in Bay Meadows Park. She just received the endorsement of state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, who attended her event. Our former state senator, Jerry Hill, is for Newsom. Becker knows more voters care about climate change. Fields is also no tear down historic houses advocate. She, like everyone else, wants to see more affordable housing in apartments along the transportation corridor. She was recruited to work on Measure R.
The Bohannons will be watching this race closely because of their plans to run part of Hillsdale Shopping Center into apartments. How high and dense is the question. They are seeking community input and well advertised public workshops.
Attending Fields’ event was Charles Stone, Belmont councilmember and candidate for Board of Supervisors against young progressive Noelia Corzo who lives in the 19th Avenue Park. He is endorsing Fields and visa versa. Joe Goethals, former San Mateo mayor (who previously represented the district ) introduced Fields. Goethals spoke about HOPE, a word rarely used these days especially in elections. He said Fields represented hope.
Missing were two councilmembers usually seen at these events — Rick Bonilla and Amourence Lee. But Kelly Moran, who served on the Planning Commission and is an active member of the Sierra Club and Rafael Reyes, who was on the city’s Sustainability Commission and is director of Energy Programs for Peninsula Clean Energy, were there.
Meanwhile, assemblymember to be, San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan, is hosting a mega coffee for Stone in September. Since Stone, a Belmont resident, needs more exposure in the largest city in the district, the coffee is a big event.
Correction from Ruth Gupta: She and her late husband founded Raji House through PARCA in Redwood City, not Kainos.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
