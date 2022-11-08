With nearly a wrap on this election cycle, I wonder if there might be second thoughts among those who gave us a myriad of changes to campaigning and voting? One change was putting all office elections into an even-year sequence, whether local, state or federal. A second was switching most city council seats to district as opposed to citywide. Third was the elimination of “in person” voting, combined with being able to vote weeks before Election Day. In my estimation, all these changes created more problems than they solved, if indeed any were solved.
One issue created by putting all office elections into an even-year cycle is the circumstance whereby a candidate is forced to decide between running for reelection or running for higher office. Some may not see this as a problem, and I don’t necessarily, but one can certainly understand how a politician wanting to make a step up the ladder faces a more complex decision. A truism in politics is it is always easier to run for higher office while in office, than to run while out of office. It’s not quite the same advantage as incumbency but an advantage does exist.
Personally, when I was on city council, I did not like the idea of council races being mixed in with state and federal races. It seemed to dilute voters’ attention away from local matters when they were being asked to weigh so many other candidates, in addition to the propositions. Furthermore, it seemed to dilute the voting of those who truly were concerned with local matters and paid attention to them.
I’ll make this confession: When my council races were in odd years, I studied the voter rolls to know who actually voted in local elections versus those who didn’t. There were other factors that went into the algorithm but you can bet my campaign focused on people who participated in local elections and not the latter.
So far, as districtwide council seats are concerned, the reasoning for them eludes me altogether. Peninsula cities are simply not that large and if a candidate knows what they are doing, carving up a city with a strategic plan to reach all the voters they need to is definitely a doable task. Furthermore, to limit the voter in a city council election to the choice of one councilmember only instead of all five, (or seven or nine depending on the city), undermines the concept of democracy. With how much we hear about the concern for democracy these days, I am surprised we have accepted this constraint on choosing our elected officials.
In a past column, I also pointed out another weakness I see with district elections, given the current way things are done. The weakness is this: Once elected to office, a councilmember can get themselves appointed or elected to a regional board where they can wield extensive influence and power. What I mean by “elected” is not by you the voter but by other councilmembers. It’s a flaw in the system when a councilmember can be put into such a lofty position, having won their council seat with a mere 2,000 votes. It’s even more a flaw when they can do the same thing having been elected from a district with only 400 or 500 votes.
Regarding when and how we vote, I have to wonder if Election Day will be eliminated from our lexicon faster than was “cassette tape” or “pager.” What is Election Day, after all, other than the last possible day to submit your ballot? (In the 2020 election, in some states, even that importance went by the wayside).
Reflecting again on my days as a council candidate and having to run a campaign, the first time early voting was introduced, it threw a wrench in the works. I found a way to turn it to my advantage as an incumbent but it still was a messy change to deal with and added to the stress of campaigning.
For new candidates, I imagine it’s even more stressful. Not only does it shorten the time they have to make themselves known to the voting public, it also shortens the time an incumbent has to be bothered by a challenger. Even in a race where incumbency is not a factor, simply the reduced time allotted to reach potential voters is a loss for the candidates. Quite frankly, it is also a loss for the voters.
Were I king, we’d return to allowing odd-year elections for jurisdictions that wanted them. Council seats would be citywide council seats. Election Day would be a holiday. Lastly, voting would be done in person and a ballot would be mailed to a voter who requested one only for extenuating circumstances.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
