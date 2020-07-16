It looks like San Francisco decided to take its railroad and go home.
Except, of course, that it’s not San Francisco’s railroad, which is why they want to destroy it.
The decision by San Francisco to kill the long-awaited regional funding source that would save Caltrain for all time is selfish, short-sighted, parochial, arrogant and plainly boneheaded. Ordinarily, it would be incomprehensible, except for this simple reality: San Francisco doesn’t care about Caltrain. San Francisco cares only about San Francisco.
If they can’t run it, they are happy to kill it.
The essence of this sordid matter can be found in a comment by San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents San Francisco, and only San Francisco, it appears, on the Caltrain regional board of directors.
According to Walton, “all important Caltrain decisions have to gel and be good for SamTrans, which is not always what is best for Caltrain.”
He actually has said it more succinctly in the past, but Walton basically is asserting that SamTrans runs Caltrain to the benefit of SamTrans. The irony is almost overwhelming.
Throughout the history of Caltrain, SamTrans has sacrificed for the betterment of Caltrain. Countless times and to a degree unmatched — unapproached — by the other two partners, San Francisco and Santa Clara County.
But let’s assume I don’t know anything about it. Does Walton?
It’s time for him to put up. Name an instance in which SamTrans acted in a way to undermine Caltrain. I don’t think he really knows, or cares. He wants to undermine Caltrain and its management by SamTrans. Why? Because he thinks the big players — San Francisco and Santa Clara County — should be running Caltrain.
What would make this laughable is that they can’t even run their own transit system. Meanwhile, Walton and his colleagues are using a phony reason to act in a profoundly selfish manner. It won’t be the last time.
I’ve written this before. San Mateo County has to begin throwing some regional weight around. Nowhere is that more abundantly clear than at Caltrain. If it was up to the leadership in the other two counties, Caltrain would make two stops in San Mateo County.
UNCOLLEGIAL: What is going on at the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees? It is a jewel of a system with beautiful campuses, phenomenal connections to the community and an enrollment more than 70 percent minority. And the current board majority, led by Richard Holober, seems to want to tear down the place and undo all the good things that have happened there, and for which they voted.
Holober actually said at a recent board meeting that he had been voting with the majority to be a nice guy and go along. But not anymore. From now on, he’s going to vote how he really feels. I’m paraphrasing, instead of quoting, because I already watched this board meeting once in real time. It was so dreary and Holober and his pals so unpleasant that I can’t stand the idea of doing it again.
At one point, they even discussed a board subcommittee writing a request for proposals for the community athletic center at College of San Mateo. Thank goodness a staff member delicately talked them out of it. I think. The discussion was so muddled, it’s hard to be sure.
Somebody needs to run against some of these guys.
RUNNING AWAY: San Carlos Councilman Mark Olbert shocked everyone with his announcement Monday that he won’t seek another term. A maverick, Olbert was expected to cruise to reelection. He did it the right way — he announced at the opening of the elections filing period, so other candidates can get in. … Speaking of the filing period, is this the year South San Francisco Councilwoman Karyl Matsumoto, the senior councilmember in the county, finally steps aside? … If she does, the rumor goes, community college district Trustee Maurice Goodman will give up his seat and run for the council, but he’d decide late, which would help fellow Trustee Dave Mandelkern. Both of them are in the same district after new lines were drawn. … Fresh from her narrow loss in the 13th Senate District primary in June, Democrat Sally Lieber said she’s going to run for the Mountain View City Council, where she began her career 22 years ago.
DUCK, DUCK: No sooner did Foster City announce it is being overrun by geese — and a notable goose byproduct — than the internet was flooded with people offering to go on a goose hunt. They even discussed the best way to build a hunting blind, which seems metaphorically appropriate.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
