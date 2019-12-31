Over the holiday break, I had the luxury of doing more reading than usual. One issue I read up on is water policy. With a majority of California being arid, water storage and management is always a concern here and even more so when development or growth is being considered. Agriculture, manufacturing, towns and cities ... all require water. Even in the days of the Catholic missions, the need to store and manage water was recognized. In fact, the missions were the first to build dams in California, albeit small and provincial.
The state’s largest undertaking to manage water was in 1960. The California State Water Project was designed to deliver water from the Feather River watershed in the north to communities as far south as the Mexican border.
One article I read this past week which piqued my interest was written by an environmental organization. It wholly pointed to water conservation as the solution to California’s water needs. I was not surprised. Their proposal was the same as most environmental groups with regards to our natural resources: learn to make do with less. It begs the question if California can solve its water needs through conservation and rationing alone?
For the state of California, the water year begins Oct. 1. This past water year, California families conserved 25% compared to the year previous. This was in response to the state either encouraging or mandating savings. They passed out “Save our Water” signs for people’s front yards and tightened flow standards for everything from kitchen faucets to bathroom toilets.
While residents conserved, officials appointed by the governor administered the release of water from the state’s reservoirs. Here’s a fact to hang your hat on: Californians did not waste their way into past water shortages and they will not conserve their way out of any in the future. To explain, let’s look at the math.
Of California’s water pie, municipal and industrial use is 10%. That means 10% of California’s water use is by families and businesses. If families and businesses conserve 25%, it is 25% of 10%. It is a sliver of the pie. It’s only 2.5% of the whole.
Of California’s total population, 25 million rely on two state water projects: the Central Valley Project and the State Water Project. The remaining 15 million receive water from various other sources like the Los Angeles Aqueduct or the Colorado River. According to the latest study by the Legislative Analyst’s Office, statewide water use averages 85 gallons per person per day. Looking at the largest sector, if we multiply 25 million by 85 gallons by 365 days, we come up with 776 billion gallons of water per year. Saving 25% of that amount means saving 194 billion gallons.
When water is stored in a reservoir, the typical unit of measurement is acre feet. An acre foot equals 325,851 gallons. If we divide 194 billion by 325,851, the result is 595,076 acre feet. That is what was saved in 2019.
No doubt it’s a lot of water but how does it compare to what the state flushed out to sea? About 27,497,800 acre feet of water was sent through the Golden Gate and into the Pacific in 2019. That is 46 times the amount of water saved by 25 million Californians. Importantly, it is also water that will not be in our reservoirs when the next drought hits. And we know from history, another drought will hit.
So why does the state flush out to the Pacific a resource its people clearly need? In part, it is to prevent a potential disaster. There exists a margin of safety that must be factored in for additional flow from potential snow melt and rainfall, even for a dam in perfect condition.
One such example is the Shasta Dam in Northern California. At this time, it is red-lined. That means it cannot safely store any more water in the space above its red line and the dam’s top edge. That surface area of the dam needs to remain exposed for flood protection. In fact, Shasta was recently reported to have 27,000 acre feet more water than it should and is in the process of letting that water go.
Of course, a relatively easy fix for Shasta would be to raise the height of the dam, a solution that has been proposed. The Trump administration has offered to pay 50% of the cost to add 18.5 feet to the dam’s height. All California needs to do is authorize construction. Instead, Gov. Newsom has protracted a battle to fight any proposal to raise the dam height. Why? Water is one of the most abundant natural resources on the planet. It is not a question of availability but of management and management includes adequate storage.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
