It’s tough to get a firm handle on the state of the economy lately. Unemployment figures can seem somewhat worrisome but, then, we find businesses begging for workers.
Help wanted signs are proliferating throughout the Peninsula. There are plenty of jobs available. The argument against them is that they don’t pay enough in this high-cost area. Better to stay on government relief, runs the argument. Perhaps.
But work, in and of itself, is a positive. It’s good for your self-worth and a sense of accomplishment. Going back through the decades, I can attest to the value of labor for its own sake.
For one thing, trying a variety of jobs as a young person is helpful because you find out what you don’t want to do later as an adult.
My first actual job came about at the tender age of 12 in San Mateo. I was a butcher’s apprentice after school. It was unofficial, of course. It was not a union job. There was no, paycheck, no time clock. It was cash only, 50 cents an hour. I made about $1 a day.
I got hired by accident. I was hanging around the State Market, located on El Camino Real near 12th Avenue, when the butcher asked if I’d like give him a hand toward the end of the day. Heck, why not?
It wasn’t rocket science. The duties were simple: Clean the trays, knives, bone saw, meat slicer, meat grinder and other implements and devices of the butcher’s trade; inject brine into corned beef in the stand-up fridge; clean the floor and spread fresh sawdust; lay out clean butcher paper.
The authorities at Cal-OSHA, if that state agency had existed in the early 1950s, would not have been thrilled. But the experience was beneficial, especially for a preteen suburbanite.
You had to be on time, behave and do what was required. It wasn’t sexy. It was work, pure and simple. Getting an early taste of making a dollar was healthy. I recommend it highly.
PLENTY OF ROOM FOR HOUSING: It seems to be a saga without end. That would be the persistent mantra that San Mateo County must have more housing and, specifically, more “affordable” housing.
What’s more, any new apartments, condominiums, duplexes, triplexes or any other version of multiunit living spaces (single-family homes are apparently considered worse than a return of the dreaded plague) must be built near public transportation links — in other words, along the Peninsula’s flatlands.
The last thing the zealous advocates of this formula desire to see in this crusade is any of the county’s vast western open space touched so much as one iota.
That vacant acreage (roughly 70% of the entire county) is absolutely off limits to any hint of even very modest new construction. It’s heresy to even suggest otherwise. It’s a subject that’s off the table. It’s simply taboo.
Why?
COLLEGE DISTRICT WANTS EVEN MORE: Still on the persistent subject of housing, or the lack thereof, some sort of award for brazen boldness in the face of recent history should be considered for the authorities of the San Mateo County Community College District.
It is strongly considering applying for tens of millions of taxpayers’ dollars from the state so that student housing can be constructed on one of their properties. Really?
This is the same district that has frittered away previous millions of taxpayers’ cash to settle contentious personnel departures, including that of a former chancellor, Ron Galatolo.
Litigation over his status continues, again at taxpayers’ expense. This is a district with money to burn — and it has. Asking for more is beyond the pale at this point.
GEOGRAPHY IS NOT WHAT IT SEEMS: It’s all a matter of perspective. Our maps are Euro-centric. Here’s an example: “Far East.”
That’s a considerable amount of territory, including China, Japan, both Koreas, Vietnam and a large part of Russia, among other important nations and economies.
But, for those of us in the Americas, both North and South, “Far East” is a distinct misnomer. “Far West” would be more appropriate. It’s obvious geography, but it depends on where you reside.
You can get in touch with John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
