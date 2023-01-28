Greg Wilson

San Mateo County’s most recent count of those experiencing homelessness found 1,808 individuals: 1,092 unsheltered and 716 in emergency or transitional shelters. These numbers are disturbing, but only if one ignores the efforts being made to bring that number down. For some time, the county has been touting its goal of “functional zero homelessness,” and, I’m happy to say, its goal is in sight. The county estimates that sometime this year the number of unsheltered will effectively be zero, which means that there’ll be enough housing for every homeless person who wishes it.

Providing that much affordable housing in today’s housing market requires a multi-pronged effort. You’ve likely heard about the five hotels the county has bought and converted into shelters (short-term housing) or into permanent affordable housing. The most recent just began leasing; and, according to Ray Hodges, director of San Mateo County’s Department of Housing, “we’ll have 51 formerly homeless households moving into permanent housing by the end of this week at that site.”

