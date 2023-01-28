San Mateo County’s most recent count of those experiencing homelessness found 1,808 individuals: 1,092 unsheltered and 716 in emergency or transitional shelters. These numbers are disturbing, but only if one ignores the efforts being made to bring that number down. For some time, the county has been touting its goal of “functional zero homelessness,” and, I’m happy to say, its goal is in sight. The county estimates that sometime this year the number of unsheltered will effectively be zero, which means that there’ll be enough housing for every homeless person who wishes it.
Providing that much affordable housing in today’s housing market requires a multi-pronged effort. You’ve likely heard about the five hotels the county has bought and converted into shelters (short-term housing) or into permanent affordable housing. The most recent just began leasing; and, according to Ray Hodges, director of San Mateo County’s Department of Housing, “we’ll have 51 formerly homeless households moving into permanent housing by the end of this week at that site.”
More visible are projects involving all-new construction, such as the county’s new 240-room Navigation Center, which the county now expects to be completed in March. Thanks to a presentation by the county at this week’s Redwood City Council meeting, Redwood City may gain yet another county-built affordable housing project, this one on the site where the LifeMoves Maple Street shelter stands today. Unlike that shelter and the nearby Navigation Center, though, this project would produce permanent, affordable rental housing for more than 100 residents.
At Monday’s meeting, the county presented its preliminary design, which it has created to facilitate discussions with Redwood City, neighboring property owners and other interested parties. That design may change based on those discussions, but what it has so far looks very attractive. The county’s plan shows a four-story, L-shaped building with 108 studio apartments and a pair of two-bedroom units for the building’s managers. Within the arms of the “L” there would be landscaped open space and a few standalone single-story buildings containing a community room and offices for the support services available to residents. Solar panels atop the main building would help offset the power needed for this all-electric development. And a surface parking lot behind the building would have room for 79 cars; while secure storage would accommodate up to 110 bicycles.
The project is intended to serve folks least able to afford housing: those falling into the “extremely low-income” category. While that category is for households earning less than 30% of the area median income (which, currently, is about $39,000 per year for an individual), the county expects many residents to come in well below the threshold. As for rent, residents will pay 30% of however much they make, which, according to MidPen Housing (the organization the county has tapped to develop and manage the project), should average about $200 per month.
For those concerned with costs, the county is leveraging public, private and philanthropic funding sources for this project. John Sobrato, founder of development firm The Sobrato Organization, has personally pledged $5 million toward the project, while the county has committed $15 million. And the county is banking on qualifying for the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which should provide an additional source of funding.
Although the county has yet to sign a lease for the city-owned 1580 Maple St. property, the Redwood City Council seems amenable, as long as the county is willing to give some amount of priority to homeless individuals residing in Redwood City. Because of the clear benefits this project brings to both the city and the county — for one thing, it appears that Redwood City will be able to count the development’s 100+ rooms against its own Regional Housing Needs Allocation goal — and because the county is eager to get this project underway, there seems a high likelihood that construction on some form of this project will begin as early as the first quarter of next year, with completion possibly by the middle of 2025.
San Mateo County already has a number of shelters and permanent affordable housing sites providing some form of housing for a great many formerly homeless individuals and families. Thanks to the purchase and conversion of additional hotels, the construction of both short- and long-term affordable housing, and an upcoming program of financial assistance aimed at enabling 100 or more households to move into rental housing not controlled by the county, a great many more will soon have the opportunity for a space with a solid roof and a locking door (not to mention a sink, toilet and some sort of kitchen facilities).
San Mateo County officials seem confident that sometime this year they’ll have secured or created enough beds for every homeless person who wishes one and, after watching their latest presentation to the Redwood City Council, I believe them.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
